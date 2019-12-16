Love Island's Lucie Donlan Makes A Dig At Amber Gill & Joe Garratt's PDA Night Out

16 December 2019, 11:46

Lucie Donlan throws shade at ex for getting with Amber Gill
Lucie Donlan throws shade at ex for getting with Amber Gill. Picture: PA/Snapchat Itzarya

Amber Gill and Joe Garratt were spotted getting very cosy in a club, and now, Lucie Donlan has stepped in to throw some indirect shade to her ex.

Love Island's Lucie Donlan has broken her silence on her recent ex, Joe Garratt, and Amber Gill spotted getting extremely close in a club, letting her followers know she's happy she 'trusted her instincts' after jetting off to Bali to get away from the split.

Caroline Flack's Ex Andrew Brady 'Exposes NDA' Saying 'Abuse Has No Gender'

Amber & Joe were spotted with each other in a club looking very close to each other, with onlookers saying they were kissing and holding onto one another, but were trying to remain discreet, frowning into the camera as a partygoer filmed them.

Joe Garratt and Amber Gill cosy up together in a club
Joe Garratt and Amber Gill cosy up together in a club. Picture: Snapchat @Itzarya

The Snapchat user who recorded the video showing the two in a VIP area talking with Joe's hands on Amber's hips wrote to followers, "I got kicked out and banned from this club because of this snap hahaha. Amber & Joe snogging."

The video quickly did the rounds on social media, and lead to Lucie posting what appears to be cryptic shade in Joe's direction, as the pair reportedly only called it quits two weeks ago.

Lucie Donlan posts indirect shade to Joe Garratt
Lucie Donlan posts indirect shade to Joe Garratt. Picture: Instagram/ @luciedonlan

Elsewhere in the Love Island world, news that the show's presenter, Caroline Flack, has been arrested for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend, Lewis Burton, just weeks before the first ever winter series is due to kick off has thrown the show into turmoil.

There are various rumours of a replacement host already doing the rounds- including 2019 contestant Maura Higgins- although neither the show, or Caroline has spoken out about a new presenter.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Love Island News

Latest Love Island News

Maura Higgins fuels rumours she's involved in the new series of 'Love Island'

Maura Higgins Fuels Love Island Host Rumours After Posing Topless At Secret Resort
Caroline Flack to present Winter Love Island

Will Caroline Flack Present Winter Love Island?

Andrew Brady 'exposes' Caroline Flack

Caroline Flack's Ex Andrew Brady 'Exposes NDA' Saying 'Abuse Has No Gender'
Love Island fans have 'petitioned' for Caroline Flack to be replaced

Love Island’s Caroline Flack Could Be ‘Replaced’ Following Arrest For Allegedly Assaulting Boyfriend Lewis Burton
Caroline Flack's boyfriend Lewis Burton's age and job

Love Island Host Caroline Flack's Boyfriend Lewis Burton's Job, Age & Instagram

Hot On Capital

Jacqueline says Dan knows he has 'done wrong'.

Jacqueline Jossa Finally Addresses Dan Osborne Cheating Claims During TV Interview And Says She Wants To ‘Restart’ Their Marriage

I'm A Celebrity

Niall Horan on Saturday Night Live

Niall Horan's Makes His SNL Solo Debut With An Epic Performance Of 'Nice To Meet Ya'
Shawn Mendes has grown his hair out

Shawn Mendes Has Cut His Hair Already Despite Promising To Grow It Long

Shawn Mendes

Taylor confirmed the news on Instagram.

Glastonbury Festival 2020: Taylor Swift Confirms She Will Headline The Pyramid Stage On Sunday Night

Features

Liam Payne in Capital's Origins

WATCH: Liam Payne Talks One Direction, X Factor, Cheryl & Bear On 'Origins'

Liam Payne

Taylor Swift was honoured at Billboard’s Women in Music 2019

Taylor Swift Slams 'Toxic Male Privilege' In Billboard's 'Woman Of The Decade' Acceptance Speech

Taylor Swift

More Movies & TV News

Caroline has been dating Lewis since July.

Caroline Flack Arrested For ‘Assault By Beating’ After Alleged Bust-Up With Boyfriend Lewis Burton
Roman Kemp and Kate Garraway plan their second Jungle Radio show

WATCH: Roman Kemp And Kate Garraway Vow To Recreate I'm A Celeb's Jungle Radio

I'm A Celebrity

Jacqueline Jossa had a narrow win

I'm A Celeb's Voting Figures Revealed: Jacqueline Jossa Only Just Beat Andy Whyment And Roman Kemp To Be Crowned Queen Of The Jungle

I'm A Celebrity

Caitlyn Jenner returned back home

Kendall And Kylie Jenner Reunite With I'm A Celeb Star Dad Caitlyn And Throw Her A Welcome Home Party
Harry Styles will guest host the Late Late Show

Harry Styles Will Host The Late Late Show For James Corden

Harry Styles