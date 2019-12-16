Love Island's Lucie Donlan Makes A Dig At Amber Gill & Joe Garratt's PDA Night Out

Lucie Donlan throws shade at ex for getting with Amber Gill. Picture: PA/Snapchat Itzarya

Amber Gill and Joe Garratt were spotted getting very cosy in a club, and now, Lucie Donlan has stepped in to throw some indirect shade to her ex.

Love Island's Lucie Donlan has broken her silence on her recent ex, Joe Garratt, and Amber Gill spotted getting extremely close in a club, letting her followers know she's happy she 'trusted her instincts' after jetting off to Bali to get away from the split.

Caroline Flack's Ex Andrew Brady 'Exposes NDA' Saying 'Abuse Has No Gender'

Amber & Joe were spotted with each other in a club looking very close to each other, with onlookers saying they were kissing and holding onto one another, but were trying to remain discreet, frowning into the camera as a partygoer filmed them.

Joe Garratt and Amber Gill cosy up together in a club. Picture: Snapchat @Itzarya

The Snapchat user who recorded the video showing the two in a VIP area talking with Joe's hands on Amber's hips wrote to followers, "I got kicked out and banned from this club because of this snap hahaha. Amber & Joe snogging."

The video quickly did the rounds on social media, and lead to Lucie posting what appears to be cryptic shade in Joe's direction, as the pair reportedly only called it quits two weeks ago.

Lucie Donlan posts indirect shade to Joe Garratt. Picture: Instagram/ @luciedonlan

Elsewhere in the Love Island world, news that the show's presenter, Caroline Flack, has been arrested for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend, Lewis Burton, just weeks before the first ever winter series is due to kick off has thrown the show into turmoil.

There are various rumours of a replacement host already doing the rounds- including 2019 contestant Maura Higgins- although neither the show, or Caroline has spoken out about a new presenter.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Love Island News