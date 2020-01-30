All The Phrases From Love Island 2020 And What They Mean – From 'Ick' To 'Shoot Your Shot'

30 January 2020, 16:51

The Love Island cast have their own dictionary of unique phrases
The Love Island cast have their own dictionary of unique phrases. Picture: ITV2

What does ‘the ick’ mean and what exactly is ‘girl code’?

Every series of Love Island creates a brand new dictionary of phrases as each islander brings their favourite catchphrase to the show, as well as the sayings that return every season.

After seeing Lucy Donlan try to make ‘bev’ a thing in 2019, we couldn’t keep up with the phrases, so we’ve compiled a 2020 dictionary of all the saying we’re hearing in the South Africa winter series from the likes of Sophie Piper, Shaughna Phillips, and Nas Majeed.

Love Island’s Sophie Piper Accused Of Faking Her Heartache Over Connor Durman's Exit: 'I Can't See Any Tears'

From “shoot your shot” to “the ick”, get to know your Love Island lingo in our guide below…

'Ick'

After Leanne Amaning shouted about having ‘the ick’ over partner Mike Boateng, viewers couldn’t help but ask “what is the ick?” and it’s basically when you’re suddenly turned off the person you’ve been seeing, so much so that you actually cringe at the thought of them.

'Shoot your shot'

One we’ve been hearing a lot of on the new series of Love Island, “shoot your shot” means letting go of your pride to pursue the person you’re interested in.

'Head’s turned'

When the attention on your current love interest is distracted by the arrival of someone you find attractive.

'Head’s gone'

When your feelings for the person/people you’re interested in are all over the place and you simply don’t know what to think.

'Lay it on thick'

Sometimes referred to as ‘laying it on factor 50 thick’, this popular Love Island phrase describes when a person is overdoing it while flirting.

'Mugged off'

The way Rebecca Gormley felt when partner Luke T cracked on with Siannise Fudge, if you’re being “mugged off” you’re essentially being disrespected.

'Girl code'

Girl code outlines that a girl should never go after her friends' ex-boyfriends.

'Caught feelings'

When you begin to develop romantic feelings for someone.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Love Island News

Latest Love Island News

Love Island 2019 has some successful couples

The Love Island 2019 Couples Still Together – From Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury To Maura Higgins And Curtis Pritchard
Fans have been talking about the phrase on social media

What Is ‘The Ick?’ Leanne Amaning's Savage Comment About Mike Boateng On Love Island Explained
Caroline Flack has a good relationship with her family

Caroline Flack's Family Life: Inside Ex Love Island Presenter's Relationships With Her Twin Sister, Mum & Dad
Caroline Flack's boyfriend Lewis Burton's age and job

Who Is Caroline Flack's Boyfriend Lewis Burton And How Long Have They Been Together?
Caroline Flack is dating tennis player Lewis Burton

Caroline Flack’s Dating History – From Current Boyfriend Lewis Burton To Ex Harry Styles

Features

Hot On Capital

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's relationship timeline

Taylor Swift And Boyfriend Joe Alwyn’s Relationship Timeline: Their Real Life Love Story

Taylor Swift

Justin has been linked to a lot of girls

Justin Bieber’s Ex-Girlfriends: From Selena Gomez To Kendall Jenner, Here's Everyone JB Has Dated

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber joined in on making jokes

Justin Bieber Hilariously Trolls James Corden Over ‘Faked’ Carpool Karaoke: “Wait... you weren’t driving the car?"

Justin Bieber

Contact Capital presenters on Whatsapp

Contact Capital Presenters On WhatsApp

Shows & Presenters

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are performing together at the 2020 Super Bowl

How To Watch Super Bowl 2020 In The UK And All The Details On The Halftime Show With Jennifer Lopez & Shakira

Jennifer Lopez

Emma Mackey said she feels 'more anxiety' after the release of Sex Education season two

Sex Education’s Maeve Actress Emma Mackey Battling 'More Anxiety’ Over Season 2 Of The Netflix Series

More Movies & TV News

Margot Robbie spoke about appearing in a film with Joaquin Phoenix's Joker

WATCH: Margot Robbie Says Joaquin Phoenix's Joker Will Never Appear Alongside Her Harley Quinn
Charlotte dropped 6kg

Charlotte Crosby Shows Off One Stone Weight Loss After Leaving I’m A Celeb Australia
Tan France re-asserts his love for Shawn Mendes and rates Justin & Hailey Bieber

WATCH: Tan France Won't Acknowledge Camila Cabello's Existence Amid His Undying Love For Shawn Mendes

Videos

Gaten Matarazzo has been diagnosed with cleidocranial dysplasia.

Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo Undergoing Fourth Surgery For Bone Disorder
David Walliams' joke didn't go down well.

NTA Viewers Blast David Walliams ‘Nasty’ Joke About Caroline Flack On Twitter