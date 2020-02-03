Love Island’s Callum Jones To Break Shaughna Phillips’ Heart In Casa Amor? Scaffolder Has His Eye On New Girl Molly

Love Island fans' favourite couple, Callum Jones and Shaughna Phillips, are about to face their first real challenge.

Four weeks into Love Island producers have decided to split the boys away from their partners and send them to Casa Amor, aka the most dramatic part of every series.

And the strongest couple in the villa, Callum Jones and Shaughna Phillips, could be about to face their first test after the arrival of Molly Smith amongst the bombshells.

In a new teaser trailer, Callum is seen telling one of his pals: “Every time I look Molly, I’m like, ‘wow’.”

Molly Smith will be joining Casa Amor. Picture: ITV2

Callum Jones has his eye on new girl Molly in a new clip. Picture: ITV2

They’re also seen having what looks like a deep conversation together in another snippet.

Callum and Shaughna have been together since the start of their Love Island journey, reuniting even after Eve Gale coupled up with him on the first day.

Meanwhile, the girls are remaining in the main villa and will meet six new boys.

Paige Turley and Finley Tapp are also happily coupled up, meaning the next few days are likely to be the most dramatic of the 2020 series.

Nas Majeed had also just found happiness with new girl Demi Jones, but says in a preview for Monday night’s episode he’s “interested and excited” about the new bombshells.

He admits: "The novelty of the new girls has piqued my interest and excited me in all honesty…"

Things are getting serious inside the South African villa, after Sophie Piper was shockingly dumped alongside new boy Wallace Wilson.

