Love Island Casa Amor: Meet The New Girls And Find Out Their Jobs And Instagram Handles

Meet the Love Island Casa Amor girls of 2020. Picture: Instagram

Casa Amor is back on Love Island and there’s six new girls ready to steal the boys - but who are they? Here’s everything you need to know from job, age and Instagram handles.

Love Island 2020 just got REALLY interesting as the return of Casa Amor is here - and the timing couldn’t be more perfect.

Six hot new girls have arrived in Cape Town in a brand new villa ready to steal the likes of Mike Boateng, Luke M and Callum Jones - so who are they?

What Is Casa Amor And What Is It Translated In English?

Here’s everything you need to know including their job, ages and arguably most importantly, their Instagram handles:

Love Island's Casa Amor is welcoming Jade Affleck. Picture: Jade Affleck/Instagram

Jade Affleck

Age: 25

Job: Sales professional

From: Yarm, North Yorkshire

Instagram: @jadeaffleck

Priscilla Anyabu is sure to turn a few heads in Love Island's Casa Amor. Picture: Priscilla Anyabu/Instagram

Priscilla Anyabu

Age: 25

Job: Model and operations manager

From: Battersea

Instagram: @priscillaanyabu_

Love Island's Jamie is an eyelash technician from Scotland. Picture: Jamie McCann/Instagram

Jamie McCann

Age: 24

Job: Eyelash Technician

From: North Ayrshire, Scotland

Instagram: @jamielouux

Molly Smith has her eyes set on three Love Island boys. Picture: Molly Smith/Instagram

Molly Smith

Age: 25

Job: Model

From: Manchester

Instagram: @mollysmith19

Casa Amor's Eva is joining the villa with five other single girls. Picture: Eva Zapico/Instagram

Eva Zapico

Age: 21

Job: Recruitment consultant

From: Bromley

Instagram: @evazapico

Love Island's Natalia is student and club promoter. Picture: Natalia Zoppa/Instagram

Natalia Zoppa

Age: 20

Job: Student and club promoter

From: Manchester

Instagram: @nataliazoppa