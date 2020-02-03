Love Island Casa Amor: Meet The New Girls And Find Out Their Jobs And Instagram Handles
3 February 2020, 10:09 | Updated: 3 February 2020, 10:15
Casa Amor is back on Love Island and there’s six new girls ready to steal the boys - but who are they? Here’s everything you need to know from job, age and Instagram handles.
Love Island 2020 just got REALLY interesting as the return of Casa Amor is here - and the timing couldn’t be more perfect.
Six hot new girls have arrived in Cape Town in a brand new villa ready to steal the likes of Mike Boateng, Luke M and Callum Jones - so who are they?
Here’s everything you need to know including their job, ages and arguably most importantly, their Instagram handles:
Jade Affleck
Age: 25
Job: Sales professional
From: Yarm, North Yorkshire
Instagram: @jadeaffleck
Priscilla Anyabu
Age: 25
Job: Model and operations manager
From: Battersea
Instagram: @priscillaanyabu_
Jamie McCann
Age: 24
Job: Eyelash Technician
From: North Ayrshire, Scotland
Instagram: @jamielouux
Molly Smith
Age: 25
Job: Model
From: Manchester
Instagram: @mollysmith19
Eva Zapico
Age: 21
Job: Recruitment consultant
From: Bromley
Instagram: @evazapico
Natalia Zoppa
Age: 20
Job: Student and club promoter
From: Manchester
Instagram: @nataliazoppa