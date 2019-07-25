Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague Accused Of Fake Crying As She Sobs Over Anna Vakili’s Exit

25 July 2019, 11:59 | Updated: 25 July 2019, 12:10

Molly-Mae Hague’s extreme sobbing has been dubbed “fake” by Love Island viewers.

Anna Vakili and ex boyfriend Jordan Hames were dumped from the villa on Wednesday night (24th July) following their explosive row over him telling India Reynolds he liked her – two days after he made Anna his girlfriend.

The couple were given an emotional send-off by their pals in the villa, with Molly-Mae Hague, Maura Higgins and Amber Gill exceptionally upset.

> Love Island: The Morning After Podcast – How To Download And Listen

While each of the girls shed a few tears, it was Molly who appeared more devastated than Anna herself as she sobbed uncontrollably on the pharmacist’s shoulders.

Molly-Mae Hague was accused of faking her tears on Love Island
Molly-Mae Hague was accused of faking her tears on Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Tommy Fury’s girlfriend and her co-stars were pulled for a chat by Anna before she left so she could tell them how grateful she was for them, explaining: “I feel like I found love with you guys, I’m so grateful.”

Molly’s face then crumpled as she broke down on Anna’s shoulder, but the heartfelt moment was blasted by viewers who thought the social media influencer’s tears were fake.

“Molly-Mae fake crying again… Girl, we know your eyes are dry!” Tweeted one person, as another fumed: “Why is Molly-mae milking it with the crying?”

“Molly-Mae’s fake crying, embarrassing,” wrote a third viewer, as a fourth said: “Molly-Mae crying it the most comical thing iv seen in my life, get that girl a BAFTA.” A lot of viewers also joked the Instagram star was “crying tears of joy because she’s a step closer to that 50k”.

It’s not the first time Molly has been accused of being “fake” in the villa, after she avoided returning Tommy’s “I love you” when he confessed his feelings to her.

“How long do you reckon it’ll take to fall in love? Do you think you’re already falling?” Tommy asked, before adding: “I do genuinely feel like I love you.”

Molly responded: “Really? You just gave me goosebumps when you said that.” She added that she kept going to say it but kept stopping herself as she “wanted to save it” whilst everything was good between them.

However, since then the couple have become even closer and say the ‘L’ word to one another every night before they go to sleep.

There are only four days left of Love Island, and Tommy and Molly have long been strong contenders to win the £50k prize.

However, Ovie Soko – who is coupled up with India Reynolds – has won the hearts of the nation ever since he entered Casa Amor.

