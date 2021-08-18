Which Couple Have The Bookies Made Favourite For Love Island 2021?

18 August 2021, 17:40

Here's the lowdown on the Love Island finale favourites
Picture: ITV
Love Island is soon coming to a close – which couples are tipped to make it to the final, here's what the bookies are predicting!

Love Island finally splashed back onto our screens this summer after a year off the air, now the seventh season is nearly through – blink and you'll miss it!

The same question is on everybody's lips: Who is going to win Love Island 2021?

Well, we won't know for certain for at least another week but we have a hunch that it's a close call between three very strong couples...

Here are the pairings that have been tipped as favourites by the bookmakers online.

Which couples are tipped to come out on top?
Picture: ITV

MyBettingSites have revealed their odds as the finale approaches, here's the latest:

Millie and Liam

At the time of writing, it seems that 'Milliam' has recaptured the hearts of the British public!

Millie Court and Liam Reardon haven't had the smoothest ride in the Love Island villa but their relationship woes have dissolved just in time for the finale.

Bookmakers have this pair pegged as the shoo-in winners of the seventh season of the hit dating show.

Chloe and Toby

Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran are the second-favourites to win the series with odds of 6/4.

The semi-pro footballer may have head his head turned so many times that it gave us whiplash... but he seems to have recovered his stride with Oxford beauty, Chloe.

Chloe and Toby have reunited and may be headed for the finale
Picture: ITV

Liberty and Jake

Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish have been coupled up since day dot! They remain the only official boyfriend and girlfriend couple in the villa but shockingly are not predicted to take home the Love Island crown.

The pair hit a rocky patch in their relationship in the past week, with Islanders and fans alike questioning if Jake's actions are genuine.

The couple currently stands with the odds of 12/1.

Kaz and Tyler

Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank have been plain sailing ever since they recovered from their messy Casa Amor antics!

They were safe from the infamous compatibility vote and seem to have enamoured the public!

The fashion influencer and estate agent are fourth in the betting with 33/1 odds.

Liberty and Jake are at third betting
Picture: ITV

Mary and Aaron

Mary Bedford and Aaron Simpson are the newest couple to the Love Island roster, making it understandable that they currently stand as the least likely to win.

The Casa Amor babe and footballer bombshell have been going strong for the past couple of weeks of the show but time is running out for the pair to make an impact on fans!

The bookies have set the pair the odds of 50/1.

Who do you think is going to take home the Love Island 2021 crown?

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2

