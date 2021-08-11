Mary Bedford Before Love Island: Her Transformation As She Admits Surgery Procedures

By Capital FM

Love Island's Mary Bedford has opened up about which cosmetic procedures she's had done.

Love Island’s Mary Bedford has become one of the most-sought after contestants this season after arriving in the villa during Casa Amor.

It should come as no surprise that the 22-year-old Wakefield beauty works as a model, and fans have now uncovered some snaps from her early modelling days, showing her transformation.

Mary has previously opened up about what cosmetic procedures she’s had done.

Here’s a look inside Mary’s transformation before Love Island…

Mary Bedford has admitted which cosmetic procedures she's had done. Picture: ITV2

Mary Bedford revealed she had a boob job last year. Picture: @mary_bedford/Instagram

Mary Bedford before Love Island: has she had surgery?

Mary has previously spoken about having breast implants at the age of 21.

She opened up about why she had the procedure done in a YouTube Q&A ahead of entering the villa.

Mary explained: “Obviously I’m very young. I’m not promoting it to be young, but for me I’m modelling myself every day so I was very thin and had no boobs at the time So I knew I wasn’t going to get them naturally. It was a huge anxiety."

Has Love Island's Mary Bedford had surgery? Picture: Instagram

“That was the best decision I’ve ever made. It literally just gave me confidence. [up] In bikini and everything,” she added.

According to this tabloid, Mary is also said to have undergone a brow lift Botox procedure, as well as lip filler.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

