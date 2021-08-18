Confused Love Island Fans Are Saying The Same Thing About Teddy Soares

By Capital FM

Teddy Soares and Faye Winter have fans all rushing online with the same reactions after the latest Love Island episode.

Things in the Love Island villa have been super intense in the past few days after Teddy Soares and Faye Winter found out who voted for them as one of the least compatible couples.

Tuesday night’s episode saw the couple get into a heated argument with a number of the couples including Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank, Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish and Millie Court and Liam Reardon amid the voting.

However, despite all of the drama, fans couldn’t help but focus on one scene, in particular, that had everyone baffled.

While Feddy were having a chat with Mary Bedford, Aaron Simpson, Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran, Faye rested her legs on Teddy’s back, and viewers all had the same reaction.

Love Island fans were left confused over last night's episode. Picture: ITV2

Love Island viewers shared tweets about the episode. Picture: ITV2

Rushing to Twitter to share memes of the moment, fans were super confused.

One person wrote: “Nah Faye using Teddy as a foot rest is already triggering #LoveIsland.”

“Teddy has literally become a footstool for Faye, her foot is on the mans back #loveisland,” read another tweet.

“Not Faye using Teddy as a foot stool #LoveIsland,” wrote another viewer.

Teddy has literally become a footstool for Faye, her foot is on the mans back 🤦🏾‍♂️ #loveisland — Sidemanallday (@sidemanallday) August 17, 2021

Nah Faye using Teddy as a foot rest is already triggering😩 #LoveIsland — 🇳🇬Uzoamaka🙌🏿💡💃🏾🌞💕🙏🏿 (@TashAmaka) August 17, 2021

Not Faye using Teddy as a foot stool✋🏾 #LoveIsland — jane (@jane92244111) August 17, 2021

Is Faye using Teddy as a foot rest… ?? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/4hpJuSInBz — Sade (@IMSBblog) August 17, 2021

“Is Faye using Teddy as a foot rest… ?? #LoveIsland,” tweeted another confused fan.

Following the explosive row on Tuesday evening, the Islanders seemed to be back to their normal ways at the end of the episode, getting rid of any bad blood.

They ended the episode with a very memorable talent show, which also saw an array of memes being shared around from some of the most iconic moments!

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

