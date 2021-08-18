Confused Love Island Fans Are Saying The Same Thing About Teddy Soares

18 August 2021, 12:42

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Teddy Soares and Faye Winter have fans all rushing online with the same reactions after the latest Love Island episode.

Things in the Love Island villa have been super intense in the past few days after Teddy Soares and Faye Winter found out who voted for them as one of the least compatible couples.

Tuesday night’s episode saw the couple get into a heated argument with a number of the couples including Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank, Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish and Millie Court and Liam Reardon amid the voting.

Love Island Fans Think This Is Why Priya Told Faye Who She Voted For

However, despite all of the drama, fans couldn’t help but focus on one scene, in particular, that had everyone baffled.

While Feddy were having a chat with Mary Bedford, Aaron Simpson, Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran, Faye rested her legs on Teddy’s back, and viewers all had the same reaction.

Love Island fans were left confused over last night's episode
Love Island fans were left confused over last night's episode. Picture: ITV2
Love Island viewers shared tweets about the episode
Love Island viewers shared tweets about the episode. Picture: ITV2
Win £6,000 for summer!
Win £6,000 for summer! Picture: Global

Rushing to Twitter to share memes of the moment, fans were super confused.

One person wrote: “Nah Faye using Teddy as a foot rest is already triggering #LoveIsland.”

“Teddy has literally become a footstool for Faye, her foot is on the mans back #loveisland,” read another tweet.

“Not Faye using Teddy as a foot stool #LoveIsland,” wrote another viewer.

“Is Faye using Teddy as a foot rest… ?? #LoveIsland,” tweeted another confused fan.

Following the explosive row on Tuesday evening, the Islanders seemed to be back to their normal ways at the end of the episode, getting rid of any bad blood.

They ended the episode with a very memorable talent show, which also saw an array of memes being shared around from some of the most iconic moments!

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

For all the latest gossip from the villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player or the Love Island App.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Everything you need to know about RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 3

RuPaul's Drag Race UK: All The Details From Air Date To Contestants

TV & Film

Liam Payne has been dating Maya Henry since summer 2019

Liam Payne And Maya Henry Relationship Timeline: From Split To Reuniting

Liam Payne

Here's the lowdown on the Love Island finale favourites

Which Couple Have The Bookies Made Favourite For Love Island 2021?

TV & Film

Molly-Mae Hague became a household name after appearing on Love Island.

Molly-Mae Hague Net Worth: How Much She Makes Per Post & Her Huge Fortune Revealed

Love Island

The very best moments from the Love Island baby challenges over the years

Love Island’s Most Unforgettable Baby Challenge Moments Ever

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards are sharing their pregnancy journeys together.

Pregnant Leigh-Anne Pinnock And Perrie Edwards' Beautiful Baby Bump Pictures

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him