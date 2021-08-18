Love Island Fans Can't Stop Watching Millie's Talent Show Performance

18 August 2021, 13:13 | Updated: 18 August 2021, 14:41

We all can't stop playing back Millie Court's adorable moment
We all can't stop playing back Millie Court's adorable moment. Picture: ITV
Capital FM

By Capital FM

We all can't get enough of Millie's adorable musical moment at the Love Island Talent Show – here's what fans had to say about it.

Once again the Love Island gods have delivered and we've been graced with yet another villa talent show!

Tuesday night's episode saw the contestants go head to head as they showed off their hidden skills around the fire pit – fans were treated to everything from the hilarious to the awkward...

Love Island Fans Think This Is Why Priya Told Faye Who She Voted For

One moment that fans couldn't get enough of was Millie Court demonstrating her piano chops, here's why we've all had the scene on repeat!

Liam got emotional during Millie's talent show performance
Liam got emotional during Millie's talent show performance. Picture: ITV

From singing to dancing, football to stripping – this year's Love Island talent show really packed a punch!

But the shining jewel from the chaotic episode lies within Millie's piano playing, a moment that's gone viral online after fans couldn't stop talking about it.

The Twittersphere was alight with commentary on the 24-year-old fashion buyer's musical antics, she performed an adorable instrumental cover of Ed Sheeran's 'Perfect' on an electric keyboard.

Win a holiday for 4 to Majorca
Win a holiday for 4 to Majorca. Picture: Capital FM

Her villa beau Liam Reardon was so moved by the quiet moment that he even dropped the L-bomb in the beach hut when talking about his beau's song.

Jake Cornish also confessed that he got emotional: "I find songs like that, especially piano slash keyboard is beautiful to hear. When Mils was playing it and it was so silent and everyone was engaged on Mils it was beautiful, yeah – I almost had a little tear in my eye!"

But what did the fans have to say?

Stans of the dating series couldn't help but be equal parts moved and tickled by the uncharacteristically docile moment of the show.

Some branded Millie's rendition of the mega-hit as 'childlike' whereas others found it to be charming – either way, it was clear to see that her Welsh flame was a big fan of her talent show number!

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2

For all the latest gossip from the villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player or the Love Island App.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Everything you need to know about RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 3

RuPaul's Drag Race UK: All The Details From Air Date To Contestants

Liam Payne has been dating Maya Henry since summer 2019

Liam Payne And Maya Henry Relationship Timeline: From Split To Reuniting

Liam Payne

Here's the lowdown on the Love Island finale favourites

Which Couple Have The Bookies Made Favourite For Love Island 2021?

Molly-Mae Hague became a household name after appearing on Love Island.

Molly-Mae Hague Net Worth: How Much She Makes Per Post & Her Huge Fortune Revealed

Love Island

The very best moments from the Love Island baby challenges over the years

Love Island’s Most Unforgettable Baby Challenge Moments Ever

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards are sharing their pregnancy journeys together.

Pregnant Leigh-Anne Pinnock And Perrie Edwards' Beautiful Baby Bump Pictures

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him