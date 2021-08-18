Love Island Fans Can't Stop Watching Millie's Talent Show Performance

We all can't stop playing back Millie Court's adorable moment. Picture: ITV

By Capital FM

We all can't get enough of Millie's adorable musical moment at the Love Island Talent Show – here's what fans had to say about it.

Once again the Love Island gods have delivered and we've been graced with yet another villa talent show!

Tuesday night's episode saw the contestants go head to head as they showed off their hidden skills around the fire pit – fans were treated to everything from the hilarious to the awkward...

One moment that fans couldn't get enough of was Millie Court demonstrating her piano chops, here's why we've all had the scene on repeat!

Liam got emotional during Millie's talent show performance. Picture: ITV

From singing to dancing, football to stripping – this year's Love Island talent show really packed a punch!

But the shining jewel from the chaotic episode lies within Millie's piano playing, a moment that's gone viral online after fans couldn't stop talking about it.

The Twittersphere was alight with commentary on the 24-year-old fashion buyer's musical antics, she performed an adorable instrumental cover of Ed Sheeran's 'Perfect' on an electric keyboard.

i know liam and millie are for real because him swooning over that grade 2 piano exam is exactly how my boyfriend reacts whenever i do my feeble little watercolour paintings of mushrooms — 𝖊𝖌𝖌 (@emmaggarland) August 17, 2021

Liam looking at Millie like she’s Elton John playing the piano #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/oE2eHyFP7p — TEAM KYLER and TOBY!❤️ (@nogelatine) August 17, 2021

Her villa beau Liam Reardon was so moved by the quiet moment that he even dropped the L-bomb in the beach hut when talking about his beau's song.

Jake Cornish also confessed that he got emotional: "I find songs like that, especially piano slash keyboard is beautiful to hear. When Mils was playing it and it was so silent and everyone was engaged on Mils it was beautiful, yeah – I almost had a little tear in my eye!"

But what did the fans have to say?

Not Millie playing the piano like a 6 year old #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/hAADyJkeYY — shalom (@shalomspam) August 17, 2021

Not Jake emotionally moved by Millie’s playing the piano like a polyphonic ringtone HAHAHAHAHA #LoveIsland — Harrison Brocklehurst (@harrisonjbrock) August 17, 2021

Stans of the dating series couldn't help but be equal parts moved and tickled by the uncharacteristically docile moment of the show.

Some branded Millie's rendition of the mega-hit as 'childlike' whereas others found it to be charming – either way, it was clear to see that her Welsh flame was a big fan of her talent show number!

