Love Island Jake’s Dad Claims He’s ‘Not Smart Enough For Game Plan’ With Liberty

Love Island star Jake's dad has cleared up claims he has a 'game plan' with Liberty. Picture: ITV2

By Capital FM

Jake Cornish’s dad has slammed claims that the Love Island star has a ‘game plan’ with Liberty Poole in the villa.

Love Island’s Jake Cornish and Liberty Poole have had a rough few weeks in the villa with many of their fellow Islanders questioning their connection.

A recent challenge saw the public voting for Jake and Lib as the ‘most one-sided couple’, with the contestants going on to question Jake’s intentions with girlfriend Lib.

Over the weekend, Jake stormed out of the villa in some scenes after his dropping of the L bomb caused Islanders to question his sincerity with the blonde beauty.

However, the water engineer’s dad has now hit out at claims that Jake has a ‘game plan’ to win the show as he insisted his son’s feelings for the former Nando’s waitress are genuine.

Jake Cornish's dad claimed he's 'not intelligent enough' to have a game plan. Picture: ITV2

Speaking to this publication, Mark said: “What you see on telly is Jake. There is no motive.

“He is genuine but he speaks before he thinks, so when you see him on the telly saying things, it's because it's coming from his heart and he's just a nice lad.

"I think that's why in his mind, he didn't say he loved Liberty from the beginning - because of the timing.

“He obviously loves her because he wouldn't have waited so long to tell her otherwise.”

Jake Cornish and Liberty Poole have been coupled up since day one. Picture: ITV2

Love Islanders have been questioning Jake's intentions with Lib. Picture: ITV2

Mark then went on to insist that Jake is, in fact, into Lib by savagely adding that Jake isn’t bright enough to think through a game plan.

He continued: “They just see him on the telly and think that he’s in it for the money or he’s a bit of a, you know, bit of a snake and you know.

“I’m not being horrible to Jake but he’s not intelligent enough to have a game plan.”

Tuesday night’s episode sees Faye Winter and Jake clash once again amid his intentions with Lib being questioned.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

