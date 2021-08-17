Love Island Jake’s Dad Claims He’s ‘Not Smart Enough For Game Plan’ With Liberty

17 August 2021, 12:05

Love Island star Jake's dad has cleared up claims he has a 'game plan' with Liberty
Love Island star Jake's dad has cleared up claims he has a 'game plan' with Liberty. Picture: ITV2
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Jake Cornish’s dad has slammed claims that the Love Island star has a ‘game plan’ with Liberty Poole in the villa.

Love Island’s Jake Cornish and Liberty Poole have had a rough few weeks in the villa with many of their fellow Islanders questioning their connection.

A recent challenge saw the public voting for Jake and Lib as the ‘most one-sided couple’, with the contestants going on to question Jake’s intentions with girlfriend Lib.

Love Island’s Lucinda Strafford And Lillie Haynes Strike Up Unlikely Friendship

Over the weekend, Jake stormed out of the villa in some scenes after his dropping of the L bomb caused Islanders to question his sincerity with the blonde beauty.

However, the water engineer’s dad has now hit out at claims that Jake has a ‘game plan’ to win the show as he insisted his son’s feelings for the former Nando’s waitress are genuine.

Jake Cornish's dad claimed he's 'not intelligent enough' to have a game plan
Jake Cornish's dad claimed he's 'not intelligent enough' to have a game plan. Picture: ITV2

Speaking to this publication, Mark said: “What you see on telly is Jake. There is no motive.

“He is genuine but he speaks before he thinks, so when you see him on the telly saying things, it's because it's coming from his heart and he's just a nice lad.

"I think that's why in his mind, he didn't say he loved Liberty from the beginning - because of the timing.

“He obviously loves her because he wouldn't have waited so long to tell her otherwise.”

Jake Cornish and Liberty Poole have been coupled up since day one
Jake Cornish and Liberty Poole have been coupled up since day one. Picture: ITV2
Win £6,000 for summer!
Win £6,000 for summer! Picture: Global
Love Islanders have been questioning Jake's intentions with Lib
Love Islanders have been questioning Jake's intentions with Lib. Picture: ITV2

Mark then went on to insist that Jake is, in fact, into Lib by savagely adding that Jake isn’t bright enough to think through a game plan.

He continued: “They just see him on the telly and think that he’s in it for the money or he’s a bit of a, you know, bit of a snake and you know.

“I’m not being horrible to Jake but he’s not intelligent enough to have a game plan.”

Tuesday night’s episode sees Faye Winter and Jake clash once again amid his intentions with Lib being questioned.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

For all the latest gossip from the villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player or the Love Island App.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Love Island's Faye and Teddy are set to clash with the villa amid the voting

Love Island Villa Divided In Explosive Row As Faye & Teddy Find Out Who Voted For Them

Kendall Jenner's ex boyfriends include Anwar Hadid and Harry Styles

Kendall Jenner’s Ex Boyfriends And Dating History Uncovered – From Harry Styles To Devin Booker
Liam Payne is currently single after a long relationship with Maya Henry

Liam Payne Girlfriend And Dating History: From Cheryl To Fiancé Maya Henry

Liam Payne

Are there any past Love Island winners still together?

Love Island UK Winners: Who Won Every Series And Where Are They Now?

Love Island

Lizzo had a very unfiltered response to the latest Chris Evans questions

Lizzo Reveals NSFW Dream Date With Chris Evans

Harry Styles and Lizzo's friendship has grown over the years.

Inside Harry Styles And Lizzo’s Iconic Friendship

Features

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him

Exclusive
Calvin Harris says Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 probably won't happen

Calvin Harris Gives An Update On Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2