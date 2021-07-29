Love Island’s Liam Reardon Hints He’ll Return To Millie Court As Re-Coupling Looms

Love Island's Liam hints he'll re-couple with Mille amid Casa Amor. Picture: ITV2

The Love Island contestants are set to prepare for a re-coupling amid Casa Amor and Liam Reardon has seemingly made his mind up about Millie Court.

Love Island’s Liam Reardon has faced backlash from fans after cracking on with Lillie Haynes in Casa Amor.

His antics left fans shook after he slept in a bed with the new bombshell, despite Millie Court staying loyal to him in the main villa.

However, Thursday night’s episode will see the Islanders get ready for a re-coupling, where the girls in the main villa and the boys in Casa Amor will decide if they want to remain in their couples or move on with a bombshell.

Viewers have been concerned about the fate of Liam and Millie’s relationship after he’s been getting to know Lillie this week, but it seems he may have already made his mind up about what he wants.

Will Liam Reardon return to the main villa alone? Picture: ITV2

During tonight’s episode, Liam is set to make his move on Lillie, with the pair going in for a kiss for the first time since the Raunchy Race challenge.

However, when speaking to the boys later on in the episode, Liam admits he doesn’t think he could see something long-term with Lillie.

Liam tells the boys: “I see more of a future with Millie more than I see one with Lillie.”

Liam Reardon has been getting to know Lillie Haynes in Casa Amor. Picture: ITV2

Love Island's Liam admitted he sees a future with Millie. Picture: ITV2

Could this mean his head is leaning more towards returning to the main villa alone?

Fans are eager to see how their romance will pan out when the re-coupling goes ahead.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

