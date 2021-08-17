Love Island’s Millie Court And Mary Bedford Already Have Matching Tattoos

Love Island: Millie Court and Mary Bedford have matching tattoos. Picture: ITV2

Love Island stars Millie Court and Mary Bedford were destined to be pals before walking into the villa.

Millie Court and Mary Bedford have entrusted their families and friends with their social media accounts while in Love Island and their relatives recently discovered the girls have matching tattoos.

Both Millie and Mary got a lightning bolt inked before heading into the Love Island villa, as small reminders to keep them grounded throughout the dramatic show.

In a Q&A about Mary over on her Instagram Stories, one follower asked if the model has any tattoos.

Mary Bedford's best friend revealed Millie Court has the same tattoo as her. Picture: Mary Bedford/Instagram

Mary Bedford got a tattoo as a reminder to stay calm in Love Island. Picture: Mary Bedford/Instagram

Her bestie responded with a picture of Mary’s pink lightning bolt on her wrist, writing: “Mary got this tiny lightning bolt before she went in the villa so she always had something to look at and remind herself to stay grounded & that everyday is okay & she will be alright no matter what.”

They added: “We also found out recently @milliegracecourt got the exact same tattoo but in a different place right before she went in the villa.

“The lightning bolt is the symbol of Love Island this year,” they added with a laughing emoji.

Millie Court's tattoo is in a subtle location. Picture: Millie Court/Instagram

Millie’s beau Liam Reardon also has a number of tattoos, one of which the islanders have repeatedly quoted throughout the series.

“Don't count the days, make the days count,” it reads on his right arm.

Millie Court's partner Liam Reardon has a few tatoos. Picture: ITV2

He also has a star on his back, a bird inked on his arm and Roman numerals of his birth year 1999 on his chest.

Who else can totally see these two getting matching inkings after Love Island?

