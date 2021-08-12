Love Island Fans Spot Large Bruise On Chloe's Hip After 'Graduating' With Toby

Love Island's Chloe had a huge cut on her hip. Picture: ITV2

By Capital FM

Love Island viewers are becoming concerned with the amount of bruises they’re spotting on Chloe Burrows.

Chloe Burrows’ showed a huge mark on her hip as she and the girls ‘graduated’ on Love Island, one day after viewers noticed bruises on her elbow.

As Chloe joined Millie Court, Faye Winter and Liberty Poole in celebrating going all the way with their partners in the bedroom, she had her shorts pulled up above her hip on her right side, revealing quite a large cut or bruise.

“What happened to Chloe’s hip?” One person tweeted, as another said: “What has Chloe done to her hip?”

Chloe Burrows had a huge cut or bruise on her hip. Picture: ITV2

“Does Chloe keep falling over because she has been covered in bruises since the start and now appears to have some cut on her hip, how much alcohol do they give them in there,” commented another.

Another viewer claimed it could be friction burn after the couples’ saucy antics the night before.

Others suggested it could be a result of burning herself with the hair styling tongs.

The episode prior, fans noticed bruises on Chloe’s elbow during her date with bombshell Aaron Simpson.

Some of the girls 'graduated' on Wednesday's Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Love Island fans often spot bruises on Chloe's limbs. Picture: ITV2

The girls in long-term couples all ‘graduated’ on Wednesday night’s episode, after agreeing the evening before to all go the full way with their partners; Liam Reardon, Teddy Soares, Toby Aromolaran and Jake Cornish.

Liberty quickly pointed out she was ‘first in the class’ to ‘graduate’, while Faye revealed she and Teddy went from ‘NVQ 1’ to ‘graduating’ in one night after taking some time apart from their relationship.

