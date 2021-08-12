Love Island Fans Spot Large Bruise On Chloe's Hip After 'Graduating' With Toby

12 August 2021, 10:52

Love Island's Chloe had a huge cut on her hip
Love Island's Chloe had a huge cut on her hip. Picture: ITV2
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Love Island viewers are becoming concerned with the amount of bruises they’re spotting on Chloe Burrows.

Chloe Burrows’ showed a huge mark on her hip as she and the girls ‘graduated’ on Love Island, one day after viewers noticed bruises on her elbow.

As Chloe joined Millie Court, Faye Winter and Liberty Poole in celebrating going all the way with their partners in the bedroom, she had her shorts pulled up above her hip on her right side, revealing quite a large cut or bruise.

Love Island 2021 Contestants – Meet The Cast Including The New Arrivals

“What happened to Chloe’s hip?” One person tweeted, as another said: “What has Chloe done to her hip?”

Chloe Burrows had a huge cut or bruise on her hip
Chloe Burrows had a huge cut or bruise on her hip. Picture: ITV2

“Does Chloe keep falling over because she has been covered in bruises since the start and now appears to have some cut on her hip, how much alcohol do they give them in there,” commented another.

Another viewer claimed it could be friction burn after the couples’ saucy antics the night before.

Others suggested it could be a result of burning herself with the hair styling tongs.

The episode prior, fans noticed bruises on Chloe’s elbow during her date with bombshell Aaron Simpson.

Some of the girls 'graduated' on Wednesday's Love Island
Some of the girls 'graduated' on Wednesday's Love Island. Picture: ITV2
Love Island fans often spot bruises on Chloe's limbs
Love Island fans often spot bruises on Chloe's limbs. Picture: ITV2

The girls in long-term couples all ‘graduated’ on Wednesday night’s episode, after agreeing the evening before to all go the full way with their partners; Liam Reardon, Teddy Soares, Toby Aromolaran and Jake Cornish.

Liberty quickly pointed out she was ‘first in the class’ to ‘graduate’, while Faye revealed she and Teddy went from ‘NVQ 1’ to ‘graduating’ in one night after taking some time apart from their relationship.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Molly-Mae Hague revealed that not many people know about her background

Molly-Mae Hague Explains 'Indian Heritage' During Q&A With Fans

Miley Cyrus and Nick Jonas dated as teenagers

Nick Jonas Started Writing About Love After Meeting Miley Cyrus

Kylie Jenner fans are convinced she's pregnant with her second child

Kylie Jenner Sparks Pregnancy Rumours As Fans Notice 'Irregular' Birthday Posts

Jesy Nelson has a very exciting potential collaborator in the works

Fans Have Figured Out Who Jesy Nelson’s Next Collab Is With And We’re Freaking Out

Everything you need to know about Lizzo's new album

Your Guide To Lizzo’s New Album Including Features, Tracklist & More

The Kissing Booth fans are convinced Taylor Zakhar Perez and Joey King are dating

The Kissing Booth’s Taylor Zakhar Perez And Joey King's Complete Friendship Timeline: From On-Screen Romance To Real Life Dating Rumours

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him

Exclusive
Calvin Harris says Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 probably won't happen

Calvin Harris Gives An Update On Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2