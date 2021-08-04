Exclusive

Here’s How Much Alcohol The Love Islanders Are Really Allowed

The Love Island stars are limited to how much alcohol they can have. Picture: ITV2

By Capital FM

If you watch Love Island thinking ‘why are they nursing their red wine for an entire episode?’ It’s because there are strict alcohol rules in the villa.

The Love Island 2021 contestants are having the summer of their lives in Mallorca, but with their primetime TV presence comes great responsibility.

The cast members must follow some strict rules in order to keep things as peaceful as possible between the islanders – excluding love dramas of course – and that includes rules on how much they’re allowed to drink.

Molly-Mae Hague Denies Having Lip Fillers Put Back In

When dumped islander Andrea-Jane Bunker stopped by we quizzed her on why it looks like the stars, including Liam Reardon, Millie Court, and Liberty Poole, seem to hold on to one drink for an entire night.

Andrea-Jane spilled on the Love Island alcohol rules. Picture: ITV2

And she spilled the tea on the Love Island drinking rules, revealing each contestant has a two drink limit in order to avoid anyone getting drunk.

She told us: “It is a two drink limit. And usually you get your first drink and then you have to wait around three hours until the second one.

“It is quite a long wait until you get your second drink, so you’re just savouring each sip. You definitely can’t get drunk in there.”

AJ said it’s a similar situation with snacks, revealing when goodies are brought out in the evenings everyone’s sent into a frenzy.

Win £6,000 for summer. Picture: Global

The islanders must leave a big gap between their two permitted alcoholic drinks. Picture: ITV2

The islanders are mostly seen with the iconic water bottles. Picture: ITV2

She continued: “It’s the same with snacks at night – snacks come out at night and it’s just like feeding frenzy at the villa.”

We were also keen to find out what’s kept in the big cupboard the islanders occasionally disappear in to, and the answer isn’t what we imagined.

AJ added: “The big cupboard, that’s the water dispenser, where we keep our water bottles, protein powders – those sorts of bits.”

Petition for the islanders to film a ‘what’s in our kitchen’ vlog.

For all the latest gossip from the villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player or the Love Island App.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital