Molly-Mae Hague Denies Having Lip Fillers Put Back In

4 August 2021, 12:59

Molly-Mae Hague denied having lip fillers put back in
Molly-Mae Hague denied having lip fillers put back in. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Molly-Mae Hague has had to deny having her fillers put back in, after fans thought she’d returned to the cosmetic procedure.

Love Island 2019 star Molly-Mae Hague, 22, had her fillers dissolved in 2020 after noticing how much her appearance had changed since getting them in her lips and jaw.

And after fans quizzed if she’d started getting the injections again, Molly-Mae took to Instagram to insist she’s still rocking the natural look.

Molly-Mae Hague Net Worth: How Much She Makes Per Post & Her Huge Fortune Revealed

“I really really don’t [have fillers],” she stated.

Molly-Mae Hague before she had all her filler dissolved
Molly-Mae Hague before she had all her filler dissolved. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Tommy Fury’s girlfriend added that she reckons her pout is shrinking everyday.

“Look how small they are! My lips, I’m pretty sure, get smaller and smaller by the day,” she said.

Molly-Mae has spoken openly about her journey with filler, revealing she started getting them at 17 years old.

At 18 she started having them in her jawline too.

Molly-Mae Hague rocks a natural look these days
Molly-Mae Hague rocks a natural look these days. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

As well as having her filler dissolved last year, she also recently had the composite bonds removed from her teeth, which she had put on two days before heading into Love Island.

She said after they were taken off she felt they “weren’t necessary.”

After showing off her natural look in a YouTube video earlier this year, Molly-Mae said: “I think I’ve taken all the steps that I want to take now in reversing all the mistakes I made with the fillers, getting things done that I didn’t necessarily need to get done and didn’t think through at the time, about two or three years ago.

Molly-Mae previously had lip and jaw filler
Molly-Mae previously had lip and jaw filler. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

“I literally got the composite bonds that I had on my teeth two days before Love Island and I don’t regret it but it just wasn’t a necessary thing to do and I was just young.”

Molly-Mae is frequently praised for how naturally beautiful she is and often takes to Instagram to show her make-up free face.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey started dating during their stint on Too Hot To Handle

Are Francesca Farago & Harry Jowsey Still Together? Too Hot To Handle Star's Relationship Timeline

TV & Film

It has been claimed that this year's Islanders are forbidden from reality TV until 2022

Love Island Stars ‘Banned’ From Going On Other Reality Shows In ‘Leaked Contract’

Did Kaz really wink at Tyler during Love Island's latest recoupling?

Love Island Fans Are Trying To Decode Kaz’s Savage Wink At Tyler

Here are all their adorable friendship moments

Camila Cabello & Nicholas Galitzine Friendship Timeline: Inside The Cinderella Co-Star's Bond
Selena Gomez slammed The Good Fight for their 'tasteless' kidney transplant joke

Selena Gomez Hits Out At ‘Tasteless’ Kidney Transplant Joke On The Good Fight

Love Island has gone through a big coupling re-jig

Who Coupled Up On Love Island Last Night? The List You Need

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him

Exclusive
Calvin Harris says Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 probably won't happen

Calvin Harris Gives An Update On Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2