Molly-Mae Hague Denies Having Lip Fillers Put Back In

Molly-Mae Hague denied having lip fillers put back in. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

By Capital FM

Molly-Mae Hague has had to deny having her fillers put back in, after fans thought she’d returned to the cosmetic procedure.

Love Island 2019 star Molly-Mae Hague, 22, had her fillers dissolved in 2020 after noticing how much her appearance had changed since getting them in her lips and jaw.

And after fans quizzed if she’d started getting the injections again, Molly-Mae took to Instagram to insist she’s still rocking the natural look.

Molly-Mae Hague Net Worth: How Much She Makes Per Post & Her Huge Fortune Revealed

“I really really don’t [have fillers],” she stated.

Molly-Mae Hague before she had all her filler dissolved. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Tommy Fury’s girlfriend added that she reckons her pout is shrinking everyday.

“Look how small they are! My lips, I’m pretty sure, get smaller and smaller by the day,” she said.

Molly-Mae has spoken openly about her journey with filler, revealing she started getting them at 17 years old.

At 18 she started having them in her jawline too.

Molly-Mae Hague rocks a natural look these days. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

As well as having her filler dissolved last year, she also recently had the composite bonds removed from her teeth, which she had put on two days before heading into Love Island.

She said after they were taken off she felt they “weren’t necessary.”

After showing off her natural look in a YouTube video earlier this year, Molly-Mae said: “I think I’ve taken all the steps that I want to take now in reversing all the mistakes I made with the fillers, getting things done that I didn’t necessarily need to get done and didn’t think through at the time, about two or three years ago.

Molly-Mae previously had lip and jaw filler. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

“I literally got the composite bonds that I had on my teeth two days before Love Island and I don’t regret it but it just wasn’t a necessary thing to do and I was just young.”

Molly-Mae is frequently praised for how naturally beautiful she is and often takes to Instagram to show her make-up free face.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital