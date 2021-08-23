What Time Is The Love Island Final On?

Here is everything you need to know about the final episode of Love Island 2021!

Love Island 2021 is coming to a close!

After a year off-air, the hit dating show splashed back onto our screens in a big way this summer! The 2021 line-up brought all the drama, chaos and banter.

Now that the penultimate episode has aired, everyone wants to know what time we can catch the final instalment of this year's Love Island?

Here are all the details on tonight's final...

Love Island's seventh season is coming to a close. Picture: ITV

What time is the Love Island 2021 finale?

Sadly tonight we'll have to say goodbye to this year's roster of Islanders.

The finale episode airs tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and will be presented by host, Laura Whitmore.

What time is the Love Island finale on? Picture: ITV

How long is the Love Island final?

The last episode of the season will be an extended special, with a running time of an hour and a half.

Get ready to see who makes the top three before the next reigning couple will be crowned!

