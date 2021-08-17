Love Island Villa Divided In Explosive Row As Faye & Teddy Find Out Who Voted For Them

17 August 2021, 17:19

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Love Island’s Faye Winter and Teddy Soares have found themselves in the centre of a divided villa following the brutal voting.

Tensions are high in the Love Island villa after Faye Winter and Teddy Soares are set to find out which contestants voted for them as the least compatible couple.

Over the weekend, Islanders were forced to vote for the two couples they thought were the least compatible, resulting in one couple - Priya and Brett - leaving on Monday night.

Who Voted For Who On Love Island?

However, moments before Priya left, she reassured Faye that she didn’t vote for her and her beau, sparking a whole other level of drama in Tuesday night’s episode.

In the first look teaser, we see the entire cast divided as tension builds throughout the villa.

Things get tense in the Love Island villa amid the voting
Things get tense in the Love Island villa amid the voting. Picture: ITV2
The Love Islanders were put through a savage voting
The Love Islanders were put through a savage voting. Picture: ITV2

After speaking with some of their fellow contestants, Faye and Teddy discover which three couples voted for them as the least compatible: Millie and Liam, Liberty and Jake, Kaz and Tyler.

It wasn’t long before words were exchanged and a very tense argument brewed across the villa.

Faye asks Kaz, Tyler, Lib and Jake why they think she and Teddy aren’t compatible before Teddy steps in.

He says to Tyler: “I’m more so baffled with you, Tyler. You helped me out.”

Faye and Teddy were voted one of the least compatible couples
Faye and Teddy were voted one of the least compatible couples. Picture: ITV2

Tyler responds: “We just couldn’t shake that huge argument and what was said.”

Faye then tells Jake: “You can stop smirking because you’re p***ing me off. I don’t know who you think you are.”

Things get increasingly heated, with the clip ending by showing Kaz and Aaron clashing.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

