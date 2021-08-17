Who Voted For Who On Love Island?

Which Islanders voted for one another as least compatible? Picture: ITV

Everybody wants to know – which Islanders chose their friends in the compatibility vote?

Over the weekend, the Love Island contestants were tasked with voting for the couple they thought were the least compatible.

Tensions among the Islanders ran high after the dumping that revealed who was put at risk by their fellow islanders, the same question remains on everyone's lips – who voted for who?

Faye Winter and Teddy Soares were among the couples in danger after receiving the most votes from the villa – and the Devon beauty is eager to know who put them in the bottom...

Faye and Teddy had some of the most votes from the villa. Picture: ITV

Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish, Mary Bedford and Aaron Simpson and Priya Gopaldas and Brett Staniland were also stood around the firepit with the potential of being sent home at the dumping.

So which Islanders put those couples at risk?

Who voted for Faye and Teddy as least compatible?

Millie and Liam

Liberty and Jake

Kaz and Tyler

Who voted for Liberty and Jake?

Priya and Brett

Mary and Aaron

Chloe and Toby

Who voted for Mary and Aaron?

Priya and Brett

Kaz and Tyler

Faye and Teddy

Who voted for Priya and Brett?

Millie and Liam

Mary and Aaron

Chloe and Toby

Faye and Teddy

Liberty and Jake

Will the Islanders find out who voted for who? Picture: ITV

In the scenes after the tense voting session, some of the cast expressed their worry over choosing Faye and Teddy.

Faye revealed to her beau: "If somebody's said something, and given a reason, and not said that to my face then I will lose my s**t.

The next day Jake confessed to his girlfriend Liberty that he was having doubts: "It's hard to almost look at Faye, because she's so close, in the same way as I did because obviously, we voted for Faye and Teddy."

Liam and Millie also discussed their anxiety over their pals finding out their voting antics.

The contestant's votes placed the 'least compatible' couple at risk of being dumped from the Island, whereas the public vote saved their favourite couples.

Ultimately Priya and Brett were sent home after the junior doctor professed to the villa babes that she had "the ick".

