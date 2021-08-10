Aaron Simpson’s Friends Forced To Address His Haircut After Love Island Fans Critique His Trim

10 August 2021, 11:00

Aaron Simpson got a lot of comments about his fade on Love Island
Aaron Simpson got a lot of comments about his fade on Love Island. Picture: ITV2 / Aaron Simpson/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Aaron Simpson entered Love Island as a bombshell, but his arrival soon turned to talk of his haircut.

Aaron Simpson arrived in the Love Island villa on Monday night alongside Priya Gopaldas, taking Mary Bedford and Chloe Burrows on a date and quickly turning heads.

As Mary quizzed him on his football career and life back home, viewers couldn’t help but notice his “fadeless fade”.

Love Island 2021 Contestants – Meet The Cast Including The New Arrivals

Savage, we know.

Aaron SImpson's family responded to the comments about his hair
Aaron SImpson's family responded to the comments about his hair. Picture: Aaron Simpson/Instagram

In fact, there were so many comments on Twitter about his haircut, that his friends and family running his social media account felt the need to speak out.

Sharing a bunch of pictures of Aaron’s hair looking much more sleek and tidy in the outside world, they wrote on Instagram Stories: “Just to clarify, we promise his hair is not normally like this.

“Boys [a] reminder not to cheat on your barber.”

Fans were also quick to point out that if Dale Mehmet hadn’t been voted out by his fellow islanders moments earlier, he could have fixed Aaron’s fade for him.

Win a holiday for 4 to Majorca
Win a holiday for 4 to Majorca. Picture: Global
Aaron had a smoother haircut on the outside world
Aaron had a smoother haircut on the outside world. Picture: Aaron Simpson/Instagram

“Bring Dale in to fix Aaron’s fade,” one person demanded.

“Who ever is responsible for Aaron’s fade needs to repent,” commented another.

Aaron took Chloe and Mary on dates after arriving in the villa, making it clear he was most interested in Mary, who was previously pursuing a romance with Dale before he was dumped.

For all the latest gossip from the villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player or the Love Island App.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Ed Sheeran has announced a rare London gig!

Ed Sheeran Announces Intimate London Show - Here’s How To Get Tickets

Are the contestants playing a game?

Love Island Fans Think The Islanders Are Playing A Game: Here's Why

All the dumped Love Island contestants

Who Has Left Love Island So Far In 2021? All The Dumped Contestants

Harry Styles' famous moustache has returned!

Harry Styles’ Moustache Is Back & Fans Have Been Sent Into Meltdown

What time is The Kissing Booth 3 coming out?

What Time Is 'The Kissing Booth 3' Coming Out On Netflix?

Who is Aaron Simpson and who does he play for?

Who Does Love Island Bombshell Aaron Simpson Play For? Inside His Football Career

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him

Exclusive
Calvin Harris says Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 probably won't happen

Calvin Harris Gives An Update On Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2