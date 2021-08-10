Aaron Simpson’s Friends Forced To Address His Haircut After Love Island Fans Critique His Trim

Aaron Simpson got a lot of comments about his fade on Love Island. Picture: ITV2 / Aaron Simpson/Instagram

Aaron Simpson entered Love Island as a bombshell, but his arrival soon turned to talk of his haircut.

Aaron Simpson arrived in the Love Island villa on Monday night alongside Priya Gopaldas, taking Mary Bedford and Chloe Burrows on a date and quickly turning heads.

As Mary quizzed him on his football career and life back home, viewers couldn’t help but notice his “fadeless fade”.

Savage, we know.

Aaron SImpson's family responded to the comments about his hair. Picture: Aaron Simpson/Instagram

In fact, there were so many comments on Twitter about his haircut, that his friends and family running his social media account felt the need to speak out.

Sharing a bunch of pictures of Aaron’s hair looking much more sleek and tidy in the outside world, they wrote on Instagram Stories: “Just to clarify, we promise his hair is not normally like this.

“Boys [a] reminder not to cheat on your barber.”

Fans were also quick to point out that if Dale Mehmet hadn’t been voted out by his fellow islanders moments earlier, he could have fixed Aaron’s fade for him.

Aaron had a smoother haircut on the outside world. Picture: Aaron Simpson/Instagram

“Bring Dale in to fix Aaron’s fade,” one person demanded.

“Who ever is responsible for Aaron’s fade needs to repent,” commented another.

Bring Dale in to fix Aaron’s fade 👀😭 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/eODlnc8ZGt — Audrey Suzi (@suzisigne) August 9, 2021

They did Aaron dirty. That fade fam… its not even blending😭😭 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/JgoDVjtKfn — Matoka Masuwa (@MatokaMasuwa) August 9, 2021

Everytime Aaron’s fade comes on to the screen… #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/bCL8atA5VL — Jack Butcher (@JB10_) August 9, 2021

There’s no way Aaron’s trim is real. How can a fade be so fadeless #loveisland pic.twitter.com/mV4hAXtRVR — 😅 (@e__chak) August 9, 2021

Aaron took Chloe and Mary on dates after arriving in the villa, making it clear he was most interested in Mary, who was previously pursuing a romance with Dale before he was dumped.

