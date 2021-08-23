Love Island’s Hugo Claims Liberty Chats Weren’t Aired To Protect Jake Relationship

23 August 2021, 13:07

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Hugo Hammond left fans shocked after claiming that there were some unaired scenes between him and Liberty Poole.

Love Island’s Hugo Hammond has shared a major plot twist after claiming that Liberty Poole 'pulled him for chats' in the villa but the scenes were never aired.

The PE teacher explained the situation on TikTok, recalling it was around the time that Jake Cornish wanted to get to know Millie Court.

Where Is Toby's Mum From On Love Island?

In a video he uploaded, he said: “When Lib pulls you for chats after Jakey wanted to get to know Millie but the show didn’t air it to protect “Jiberty” and now this happens.

“Imagine what could have been.”

Love Island's Hugo claims the Liberty scenes didn't air to 'protect Jiberty'
Love Island's Hugo claims the Liberty scenes didn't air to 'protect Jiberty'. Picture: ITV2

Going on to clarify his comments and insist he’s still pals with the pair, Hugo said: “FYI, this was the day after Cinda and Millie came in, literally over a month ago! Relax, no ones getting digged out.

“Jakey’s my boy and Lib is class.”

Going on to add that he’ll be reuniting with them both soon, he added: “Both Lib and Jake are genuine - have no idea why it fizzled out, I wasn’t there so I can’t really comment.

“Looking forward to seeing them both soon.”

Love Island's Hugo claims Liberty 'pulled him for chats'
Love Island's Hugo claims Liberty 'pulled him for chats'. Picture: ITV2
Hugo claimed the Liberty chats came after Jake wanted to get to know Millie
Hugo claimed the Liberty chats came after Jake wanted to get to know Millie. Picture: ITV2

This comes after Jake and Liberty decided to leave the villa together after splitting.

The pair decided to give their fellow Islanders a chance at winning and making it to the final so they decided to end their Love Island journeys together.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

For all the latest gossip from the villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player or the Love Island App.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

