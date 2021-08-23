Where Is Toby's Mum From On Love Island?

Everyone is saying the same thing about Toby Aromolaran's mum. Picture: ITV

By Capital FM

Fans were shocked to find out something a little different about Toby's roots!

Once again, the Love Island finalists got a wholesome surprise in the final days of the hit dating show!

On Sunday, all the Islanders were stunned as their loved ones stepped foot into the famous villa.

Why Leaked Video Of Lucinda Strafford Talking About Shakespeare Has Gone Viral

Toby Aromolaran was especially teary-eyed to be reunited with his mum, Victoria, and sister, Shauna– fans were moved by the emotional scene as well as intrigued...

The accent of the semi-pro footballer's 'Mammy' had everyone talking – where is Toby's mum from?

Chloe and Toby meet their families. Picture: ITV

As the Essex lad and his beau, Chloe Burrows, chatted to their families, it quickly became apparent that Tobey's mother is Irish!

Fans all had the same question on their lips after the penultimate episode of the hit dating show, many took to Twitter to show their surprise at Toby's roots.

The reality star's official Instagram account even posted a story confirming their Irish background.

Toby's Insta account confirmed the news. Picture: Toby Aromolaran/Instagram

Toby Aromolaran was thrilled to be reunited with his mum and sister. Picture: ITV

The 22-year-old's account is being run by loved ones back home, they wrote: "Toby's mum is indeed Irish.

"She's from a place called Mayo! For everyone asking."

Mayo, is a picturesque area on the west coast of Ireland – fans got patriotic online about the potential of having an Irish winner.

TOBYS MUM IS IRISH??? NO WONDER THIS MAN IS ICONIC #loveisland pic.twitter.com/gY5Zp2sVCY — roisin⁷ (@D7NAMITE_) August 22, 2021

Am I hearing an Irish twang from tobys mum or am I imagining it ??! #LoveIsland — YvoDill (@YvoDill) August 22, 2021

Who knew the Essex boy was part Irish? Can he take home the crown, find out tonight...

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

For all the latest gossip from the villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player or the Love Island App.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital