Love Island Star Toby’s Sister Just Called Him Out On TikTok

Love Island star Toby's sister is trolling his constantly wandering eye. Picture: ITV2 / TikTok

By Capital FM

Even Toby Aromolaran’s sister is baffled by his Love Island antics.

Toby Aromolaran has been hailed Love Island’s ‘greatest villain’ for ‘moving mad’ between four different girls during his time on the show, and even his own sister is questioning his actions.

This week, Toby rekindled his romance with Chloe Burrows after bringing Mary Bedford back from Casa Amor, despite having a budding romance with Abigail Rawlings – who he originally ditched Chloe for.

Prior to Chloe, he was coupled up with Kaz Kamwi, but the villa favourite now has a love square of her own.

Toby Aromolaran and Choe Burrows are back on. Picture: ITV2

Toby and Mary Bedford coupled up in Casa Amor. Picture: ITV2

And Toby’s sister Shauna has been trolling her brother’s actions on Love Island, calling him out for his constant wandering eye.

Lip-syncing to the viral #whyyouactlikethat trend on TikTok, Shauna sat next to a picture of her brother, miming: "You’re p***ing me off for real. Why do you act like that? ... The way that you act, you don’t see how you act is why people don’t want to be around you? ... Look at how you act."

Shauna’s since pinned a comment to make sure any haters are well aware she’s simply poking fun at her big bro.

“Guys I support him as long as he’s happy I’m just hoping that he settles down now,” she wrote.

She also added: “At least he brought a bit of drama to the villa.”

Shauna’s replied to a few comments criticising Toby’s decisions in the villa, telling one person: “Honestly I have the best brothers, he’s so respectful and fun to hang out with, remember it’s a reality show.”

Chloe Burrows has taken Toby Aromolaran back. Picture: ITV2

“Noooo he has a sister as well. He should know how to behave,” one person commented, to which Shauna replied: “He is a really good person irl that’s why we’re confused.”

Toby and Chloe got back together on Tuesday night’s Love Island, after he revealed it hurt to see her coupled up with Dale Mehmet when he returned from Casa Amor with Mary.

Fans are now hoping it’s the real deal for the couple.

