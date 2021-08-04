Love Island Star Toby’s Sister Just Called Him Out On TikTok

4 August 2021, 16:59

Love Island star Toby's sister is trolling his constantly wandering eye
Love Island star Toby's sister is trolling his constantly wandering eye. Picture: ITV2 / TikTok
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Even Toby Aromolaran’s sister is baffled by his Love Island antics.

Toby Aromolaran has been hailed Love Island’s ‘greatest villain’ for ‘moving mad’ between four different girls during his time on the show, and even his own sister is questioning his actions.

This week, Toby rekindled his romance with Chloe Burrows after bringing Mary Bedford back from Casa Amor, despite having a budding romance with Abigail Rawlings – who he originally ditched Chloe for.

Here’s How Much Alcohol The Love Islanders Are Really Allowed

Prior to Chloe, he was coupled up with Kaz Kamwi, but the villa favourite now has a love square of her own.

Toby Aromolaran and Choe Burrows are back on
Toby Aromolaran and Choe Burrows are back on. Picture: ITV2
Toby and Mary Bedford coupled up in Casa Amor
Toby and Mary Bedford coupled up in Casa Amor. Picture: ITV2

And Toby’s sister Shauna has been trolling her brother’s actions on Love Island, calling him out for his constant wandering eye.

Lip-syncing to the viral #whyyouactlikethat trend on TikTok, Shauna sat next to a picture of her brother, miming: "You’re p***ing me off for real. Why do you act like that? ... The way that you act, you don’t see how you act is why people don’t want to be around you? ... Look at how you act."

Shauna’s since pinned a comment to make sure any haters are well aware she’s simply poking fun at her big bro.

“Guys I support him as long as he’s happy I’m just hoping that he settles down now,” she wrote.

Win a holiday for 4 to Majorca
Win a holiday for 4 to Majorca. Picture: Global

She also added: “At least he brought a bit of drama to the villa.”

Shauna’s replied to a few comments criticising Toby’s decisions in the villa, telling one person: “Honestly I have the best brothers, he’s so respectful and fun to hang out with, remember it’s a reality show.”

Chloe Burrows has taken Toby Aromolaran back
Chloe Burrows has taken Toby Aromolaran back. Picture: ITV2

“Noooo he has a sister as well. He should know how to behave,” one person commented, to which Shauna replied: “He is a really good person irl that’s why we’re confused.”

Toby and Chloe got back together on Tuesday night’s Love Island, after he revealed it hurt to see her coupled up with Dale Mehmet when he returned from Casa Amor with Mary.

Fans are now hoping it’s the real deal for the couple.

For all the latest gossip from the villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player or the Love Island App.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

It has been claimed that this year's Islanders are forbidden from reality TV until 2022

Love Island Stars ‘Banned’ From Going On Other Reality Shows In ‘Leaked Contract’

Did Kaz really wink at Tyler during Love Island's latest recoupling?

Love Island Fans Are Trying To Decode Kaz’s Savage Wink At Tyler

Here are all their adorable friendship moments

Camila Cabello & Nicholas Galitzine Friendship Timeline: Inside The Cinderella Co-Star's Bond
Selena Gomez slammed The Good Fight for their 'tasteless' kidney transplant joke

Selena Gomez Hits Out At ‘Tasteless’ Kidney Transplant Joke On The Good Fight

Love Island has gone through a big coupling re-jig

Who Coupled Up On Love Island Last Night? The List You Need

Love Island fans are hoping for a confession from Liam after the Millie re-coupling

The One Thing Love Island Fans Want Millie To Know After Liam Re-Coupling

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him

Exclusive
Calvin Harris says Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 probably won't happen

Calvin Harris Gives An Update On Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2