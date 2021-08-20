Why Leaked Video Of Lucinda Strafford Talking About Shakespeare Has Gone Viral

By Capital FM

Love Island’s Lucinda Strafford has addressed her viral ‘Shakespeare video’ on TikTok.

A video of Lucinda Strafford before Love Island has been making its rounds online recently.

The clip shows the boutique owner speaking about Shakespeare while promoting a brand and it wasn’t long before Lucinda herself addressed it.

Will Liberty And Jake Leave Love Island? Why They Quit Days Before Final

Speaking about the old clip, Lucinda shared a TikTok where she timidly hid her face from the camera over an audio, which said: “I don’t want to talk about that.”

She captioned it: “When a video of when you were 16 years old talking about Shakespeare gets leaked.”

A video of Lucinda Strafford before Love Island has gone viral. Picture: ITV2

Fellow Islander Georgia Townend commented on the clip after not realising the video was from five years ago.

She wrote: “You haven’t aged a bit then! Because I thought it was recent.”

Lucinda responded, writing: “When one of your first paid brand work haunts you for the rest of your life.”

Fans also seemed confused in the comments, with many initially thinking the viral video was a recent clip that circulated.

Lucinda Strafford addressed her viral 'Shakespeare video'. Picture: @lucindastrafford/Instagram

“I thought it was recent, sorry xox [sic],” wrote one fan.

“Full on thought this was the other week,” penned another.

“Oh it’s not recent,” realised a third.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

For all the latest gossip from the villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player or the Love Island App.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital