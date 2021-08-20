Why Leaked Video Of Lucinda Strafford Talking About Shakespeare Has Gone Viral

20 August 2021, 13:02

Love Island’s Lucinda Strafford has addressed her viral ‘Shakespeare video’ on TikTok.

A video of Lucinda Strafford before Love Island has been making its rounds online recently.

The clip shows the boutique owner speaking about Shakespeare while promoting a brand and it wasn’t long before Lucinda herself addressed it.

Speaking about the old clip, Lucinda shared a TikTok where she timidly hid her face from the camera over an audio, which said: “I don’t want to talk about that.”

She captioned it: “When a video of when you were 16 years old talking about Shakespeare gets leaked.”

A video of Lucinda Strafford before Love Island has gone viral
A video of Lucinda Strafford before Love Island has gone viral. Picture: ITV2

Fellow Islander Georgia Townend commented on the clip after not realising the video was from five years ago.

She wrote: “You haven’t aged a bit then! Because I thought it was recent.”

Lucinda responded, writing: “When one of your first paid brand work haunts you for the rest of your life.”

Fans also seemed confused in the comments, with many initially thinking the viral video was a recent clip that circulated.

Lucinda Strafford addressed her viral 'Shakespeare video'
Lucinda Strafford addressed her viral 'Shakespeare video'. Picture: @lucindastrafford/Instagram

“I thought it was recent, sorry xox [sic],” wrote one fan.

“Full on thought this was the other week,” penned another.

“Oh it’s not recent,” realised a third.

