Where Is Medic Bob On I'm A Celebrity 2020?

15 November 2020, 15:37

Medic Bob won't be on I'm A Celebrity for the first time in 20 years
Medic Bob won't be on I'm A Celebrity for the first time in 20 years. Picture: ITV/ Im A Celeb

As the 2020 series of I'm A Celebrity arrives, people are asking where some of their favourite characters including Medic Bob is, and we have some bad news for those hoping to see him this year...

I'm A Celebrity 2020 is kicking off with some major adjustments due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one of them being having to axe some of the show's most-loved characters including the nation's favourite, Medic Bob!

Bob, full name, Robert McCarron will be missing from the ITV show for the first time in twenty years, having worked on every single series with Ant and Dec since the show began as a doctor and general expert on everything creepy-crawly.

'I'm A Celeb' Replaces Kiosk Kev With Welsh Character For 2020

Medic Bob's absence is because the series that usually takes place in the Australian jungle sets up camp (literally) in Gwrych Castle in Wales as flying celebrities and crew back and forth across the world isn't an option right now.

Bob's home is in Australia, so, unfortunately he won't be around for the first ever Welsh series, but TBF, there will be a whole lot fewer exotic insects - we hope?!

A source told this publication: "Medic Bob is one of the pillars of I’m A Celebrity but unfortunately it wasn’t going to be a possibility to have him on board this year.

"Bob is based in Australia and with the changing restrictions there and in the UK, it became evident he wasn’t going to be able to feature."

They added: "Of course this is completely temporary and Bob will return once I’m A Celebrity is back in Australia."

Medic Bob isn't the only I'm A Celeb staple who will be missing from the series, as Kiosk Keith (or, Kev, as he became) has also been left in Australia, with rumours of a 'Kiosk Cledwyn' making his debut on the ITV series.

Im A Celeb kicks off on Sunday 15h November at 9pm.

