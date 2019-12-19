Exclusive

Kylie Jenner Sent Jacqueline Jossa A Video Message To Congratulate Her I’m A Celeb Win

I’m A Celeb winner Jacqueline Jossa was congratulated on her jungle win by none other than Kylie Jenner.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! winner Jacqueline Jossa became good pals with campmate Caitlyn Jenner while in the jungle, after the EastEnders actress admitted she’s a huge fan of the reality TV star and her famous family before entering the show.

And after Jacqueline was crowned the jungle queen, Caitlyn’s daughter Kylie Jenner left the star speechless by sending her a video message to congratulate her win.

Dan Osborne Publicly Apologises To Wife Jacqueline Jossa With Heartfelt Statement Following Cheating Allegations

Revealing how excited she was about the message on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, Jacqueline said Caitlyn asked for her phone number at the wrap party.

Jacqueline Jossa revealed on Capital Breakfast Kylie Jenner left her a video message. Picture: Capital

“The day I got home I got a video message from her saying, ‘Hey jungle Jac! Hope you got home okay! I’ve got someone here who wants to congratulate you!’” Jacqueline explained.

“Then, Kylie looking like a goddess – no makeup on either she just looks amazing – she peered over like, ‘Jacqueline!’ She said my name in an American accent it was just incredible, she was like, ‘Thanks for beating my Dad! You’ve done so well, I’ve heard so much about you!’”

Clearly starstruck by the message, Jacqueline couldn’t believe she’d heard from the lip kit queen.

The actress also described how Caitlyn asked to stay in touch, saying the American reality star asked for her number at the end of the series – which Jacqueline thought was so Jacqueline wouldn’t ask for her's.

Caitlyn Jenner left the jungle before the final. Picture: ITV

However, Caitlyn then text the mum of two to ensure she had her number too.

The women became close friends inside the camp, with Caitlyn leaving a few days before the final.

Capital’s very own Roman Kemp came third in the series, while Andrew Whyment came second.

Jacqueline thoroughly impressed viewers during her jungle stint, after sticking out the show despite hearing from co-star Myles Stephenson her husband had allegedly been unfaithful with Gabby Allen.

The 27 year old was flooded with support during her time on the show, patching things up with her beau when she exited the jungle.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity News