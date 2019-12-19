Exclusive

Kylie Jenner Sent Jacqueline Jossa A Video Message To Congratulate Her I’m A Celeb Win

19 December 2019, 15:56

I’m A Celeb winner Jacqueline Jossa was congratulated on her jungle win by none other than Kylie Jenner.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! winner Jacqueline Jossa became good pals with campmate Caitlyn Jenner while in the jungle, after the EastEnders actress admitted she’s a huge fan of the reality TV star and her famous family before entering the show.

And after Jacqueline was crowned the jungle queen, Caitlyn’s daughter Kylie Jenner left the star speechless by sending her a video message to congratulate her win.

Dan Osborne Publicly Apologises To Wife Jacqueline Jossa With Heartfelt Statement Following Cheating Allegations

Revealing how excited she was about the message on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, Jacqueline said Caitlyn asked for her phone number at the wrap party.

Jacqueline Jossa revealed on Capital Breakfast Kylie Jenner left her a video message
Jacqueline Jossa revealed on Capital Breakfast Kylie Jenner left her a video message. Picture: Capital

“The day I got home I got a video message from her saying, ‘Hey jungle Jac! Hope you got home okay! I’ve got someone here who wants to congratulate you!’” Jacqueline explained.

“Then, Kylie looking like a goddess – no makeup on either she just looks amazing – she peered over like, ‘Jacqueline!’ She said my name in an American accent it was just incredible, she was like, ‘Thanks for beating my Dad! You’ve done so well, I’ve heard so much about you!’”

Clearly starstruck by the message, Jacqueline couldn’t believe she’d heard from the lip kit queen.

The actress also described how Caitlyn asked to stay in touch, saying the American reality star asked for her number at the end of the series – which Jacqueline thought was so Jacqueline wouldn’t ask for her's.

Caitlyn Jenner left the jungle before the final
Caitlyn Jenner left the jungle before the final. Picture: ITV

However, Caitlyn then text the mum of two to ensure she had her number too.

The women became close friends inside the camp, with Caitlyn leaving a few days before the final.

Capital’s very own Roman Kemp came third in the series, while Andrew Whyment came second.

Jacqueline thoroughly impressed viewers during her jungle stint, after sticking out the show despite hearing from co-star Myles Stephenson her husband had allegedly been unfaithful with Gabby Allen.

The 27 year old was flooded with support during her time on the show, patching things up with her beau when she exited the jungle.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity News

More I'm A Celebrity News

See more More I'm A Celebrity News

Jacqueline Jossa tried to quit her final I'm A Celeb trial

Jacqueline Jossa Tried To Quit Her Final I'm A Celebrity Bushtucker Trial
Dan Osborne publicly apologised to his girlfriend

Dan Osborne Publicly Apologises To Wife Jacqueline Jossa With Heartfelt Statement Following Cheating Allegations
Roman and Anne-Sophie are more in love than ever.

Roman Kemp Reveals Marriage And Kids Feels Like A ‘Natural Progression’ For Him And Girlfriend Anne-Sophie As The Pair Pose In Joint Magazine Shoot
Jacqueline says Dan knows he has 'done wrong'.

Jacqueline Jossa Finally Addresses Dan Osborne Cheating Claims During TV Interview And Says She Wants To ‘Restart’ Their Marriage
Roman Kemp confirms his girlfriend met him at the end of the bridge

WATCH: Roman's Girlfriend Anne-Sophie Did Meet Him On The 'I'm A Celebrity' Bridge
Roman Kemp and Kate Garraway plan their second Jungle Radio show

WATCH: Roman Kemp And Kate Garraway Vow To Recreate I'm A Celeb's Jungle Radio

Hot On Capital

Jessie J and Channing Tatum dated for a year

Channing Tatum And Jessie J Relationship Timeline: When Did The Couple Split?

Jessie J

Jessie J and Channing Tatum have split up

Jessie J & Channing Tatum Have Reportedly Split Up After A Year Of Dating

Jessie J

Little Mix will look to form a band who can support them on tour in The Search

Little Mix The Search: What Is The Talent Show And How Can You Apply?

Little Mix

Roxanne Pallett's Celebrity Big Brother controversy has ranked as the most-complained TV moment

Roxanne Pallett's Stint In Big Brother Ranked As Most Complained-About TV Show Moment
Laura Whitmore is dating Love Island voiceover Iain Stirling

Laura Whitmore And Love Island Voiceover Iain Stirling’s Relationship: Inside Their Romance

Features

Ariana Grande says her upside-down tree is a metaphor

Ariana Grande Is Bringing Back Her Upside Down Christmas Tree

Ariana Grande

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

The cast of Harry Potter reunited

Harry Potter's Emma Watson & Tom Felton Reunite With Co-Stars For Christmas
Gavin and Stacey is returning to our screens

Gavin And Stacey Christmas Special 2019: Trailer, Cast And Storyline
Love Island's winter 2020 series returns 8 January

When Does Winter Love Island Start? 2020 Launch Date Confirmed By ITV

Love Island

To All The Boys I've Loved Before sequel confirmed

WATCH: To All The Boys I've Loved Before 2 Trailer: Cast, Release Date, Plot & Third Film Details
Christmas Day's festive films

All The Christmas Films Showing On TV On Christmas Day: From The Snowman To Home Alone
Olivia Attwood could be the new host of Aftersun

Olivia Attwood 'In Talks' To Be Love Island's 'Aftersun' Presenter After Caroline Flack Steps Down

Love Island