I’m A Celeb Viewers Turn On James Haskell And Ian Wright As Pair Are Voted To Take On Next Bushtucker Trial

The pair have come under fire. Picture: itv

James Haskell and Ian Wright have ‘annoyed’ I’m A Celeb viewers over the past few days.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here viewers have decided James Haskell and Ian Wright should face Wednesday night’s Bushtucker Trial as ‘karma’ for their ‘annoying’ and ‘bossy’ behaviour.

The pair began the show as fan favourites, with Ian being labelled a ‘living legend’ ‘and James a ‘true gentleman’. However, it seems perceptions of the sportsmen have changed dramatically over the past few days.

Tensions have been rising between Ian and Andrew Maxwell in the camp and Ian was accused of ‘bullying’ the comedian during Tuesday night’s episode.

Despite winning 10 stars in the last Busthucker Trial, Ian was less than impressed with Andrew when he returned to camp and announced he would be going for a nap, instead of washing up with Caitlyn Jenner as he was supposed to.

Ian ranted: "OK so you’ve got the ten stars what are you coming back and going to sleep for, you’ve got a 70 year old woman who is ready to work and you are meant to be working with her, do it with her and then rest."

However, the incident didn’t go down well with fans, with one writing: “Ian always looking to bully Andrew over something so small.”

Ian and James on their way to bully Andrew over the smallest inconvenience #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/INRRNNqYYk — T O B Y (@its__toby) November 26, 2019

Why does ian pick a fight over everything with andrew?? #ImACeleb — Lily Masters (@LilyMasters3) November 26, 2019

Another added: “Why didn't anyone just say 'No Andrew go wash the dishes and then you can have your nap as long as you want' instead of waiting for him to go and then bitching behind his back. Ian and James the two biggest moans of them all.”

As well as being called out for ‘moaning’, James was also called out for being ‘controlling’ when he had a go at Andy Whyment.

The Coronation Street star missed out on a roast dinner and was keen to find out what the meal was like. However, James snapped at him, saying: "Stop worrying about last night's dinner, mate - you're honestly going to do your head in.

"You're going to torture yourself."

He added: "I've literally heard him ask 20 times, I wouldn't have asked because I can't have it.

"It doesn't matter if the whole building was made out of chocolate."

Andy replied: "It's not doing my head, I am just asking what you had last night."

He later apologised to the actor, insisting he ‘didn’t mean to’ shut him down. However, the damage was done and viewers took to Twitter to blast him.

One fan wrote: “James is so snakey... has a go at people and shuts them down in front of the whole camp then ‘apologises’ privately.. to make himself appear amazing . Arrogant!”

I’m a celeb is so uncomfortable to watch when certain men in the camp take it upon themselves to be THE BOYZ and almost intimidate the lesser male personalities in camp, James and Ian need to goooo #ImACelebrity2019 — Alexandra 🌮 (@say_naaaatin) November 26, 2019

“James is so annoying and a control freak. Let Andy ask as many questions about food as he wants!!!!,” added another.

I’m A Celeb continues tonight at 9pm on ITV.