I'm A Celeb's Voting Figures Revealed: Jacqueline Jossa Only Just Beat Andy Whyment And Roman Kemp To Be Crowned Queen Of The Jungle

Jacqueline Jossa had a narrow win. Picture: ITV

Jacqueline Jossa was crowned queen of the I'm A Celeb jungle, but it was a pretty close call between the finalists.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! star Jacqueline Jossa only won the vote by a fraction, according to figures which have been released.

The EastEnders actress won with 50.61 per cent of the final vote, with Coronation Street star Andy receiving 49.39 per cent.

Earlier in the show, Capital's Breakfast presenter, Roman Kemp, finished in third place with 29.15 per cent of the vote.

Before the vote froze, Jacqueline received 36.97 per cent, while Andy got 33.89 per cent of the vote.

Jacqueline Jossa became queen of the jungle. Picture: Instagram

The ITV hosts, Ant and Dec, revealed during the live final that there had been over 11 million votes cast for the final, which saw the trio battle it out, with mother-of-two winning by just one per cent.

Ahead of the final, the nation were split with their favourites changing up between a few of the campmates.

Our very own Ro was one of the most-loved by fans after being branded the jungle's 'heartthrob'.

The 26-year-old radio host caused a stir on social media after fans had been sending him a constant thread of thirsty tweets.

Roman Kemp flew back home with his girlfriend. Picture: Instagram

Chatting on Capital Breakfast to co-star Sonny Jay following his jungle stint, Roman it “felt so strange to be out”.

He added: “It felt really quickly like home and when you leave it’s such a shock because everything becomes normal. Just walking into a room and there being walls and a ceiling – and carpet.”

He continued: “I was so emotional when I came out because I realised people had been voting and I never expected that, I never expected to be in the final or to go as far as I did. I’m so happy Jaq won, she deserves it more than anyone.”

Roman is now back on Capital Breakfast on Thursday morning from 6am.

