Niall Horan Wishes Roman Kemp 'Good Luck With Jet Lag' Ahead Of Capital Breakfast Show Return As I'm A Celeb Star Lands In London

Niall Horan reached out to Roman Kemp. Picture: Instagram/ITV

Roman Kemp has touched down in London in preparation for his return to the Capital Breakfast show.

Niall Horan reached out to I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! star Roman Kemp to wish him "good luck with the jet lag" as the radio presenter returned home to London.

The One Direction star was quick to comment on the TV star's snap on the plane, ahead of Ro's return to the Capital Breakfast show on Thursday December 12 from 6am.

The photo showed the 26-year-old radio host with his girlfriend, Anne-Sophie Flury, and fellow campmate Rak-Su's Myles Stephenson together, reading: "Just touched down in London town. Ro’s back on Capital Breakfast tomorrow from 6AM."

The 'Nice To Meet Ya' hitmaker commented, saying: "Good luck with the jetlag bud," which he's definitely going to need after enduring three weeks in Australia, with an 11-hour time difference.

Roman Kemp has returned to the UK. Picture: Instagram

Roman, who came in third place of the ITV show, recently chatted to his co-star Sonny Jay about his I'm A Celeb stint and said it “felt so strange to be out”.

He added: “It felt really quickly like home and when you leave it’s such a shock because everything becomes normal. Just walking into a room and there being walls and a ceiling – and carpet.”

Roman said even putting on trainers felt weird.

He continued: “I was so emotional when I came out because I realised people had been voting and I never expected that, I never expected to be in the final or to go as far as I did. I’m so happy Jaq won, she deserves it more than anyone.”

Roman Kemp flew back to London with his girlfriend. Picture: Instagram

He was more than happy to be reunited with his bae, taking to her Instagram story to snap a selfie of them at the airport down under, with a red heart emoji by the caption: “Going home.”

After leaving the jungle, Anne-Sophie posted a photo of the presenter tucking into breakfast at the Versace Palazzo Hotel following four rounds at the buffet.

Roman left the ITV show on Sunday night and when they were finally reunited following his jungle exit, she posted a selfie with her man as they cuddled up in bed together.

She captioned it: “Best day ever.”

Sunday night was the show’s wrap party and the pair looked gorgeous all dressed up for the evening.

