Holly Willoughby Breaks Down In Tears On I'm A Celebrity Over Harry Redknapp

Holly Willoughby broke down during a presenting link on 'I'm A Celebrity' after watching Harry Redknapp and his wife reunite for the first time in three weeks and people we're definitely feeling just as emotional as she was.

Holly Willoughby's getting a lot of love after last night's I'm A Celebrity episode saw her break down in tears during a presenting link with Dec after Harry Redknapp's adorable reunion with wife Sandra Harris aired.

In an emotional scene the remaining camp mates were reunited with their loved ones, and viewers got to see Harry Redknapp and his wife Sandra, who've been together for an impressive 54 years.

Harry won over audiences with the love and affection he's shown for his wife, with people taking to Twitter to gush about the former football manager breaking their hearts with the reunion.

After embracing and telling each other how much they missed one another, Harry jokingly hatched a plan so that his wife could stay with him in camp, saying: "I’m not going to let you go, you’re not going anywhere. You can come in my hammock!"

Harry redknapp is one special and inspiring man, the love he has for his wife is unreal, you don’t see that love nowadays 🤷‍♂️ #harryredknapptowin #imacelebritygetmeoutofhere — Joshy Braddow (@Joshy_lfc) December 8, 2018

Harry redknapp and his wife absolutely melt my heart man 😫 imagine still being that in love after all those years — Courtney Anderson (@Courtneyander3) December 7, 2018

The whole thing proved too much for Holly who had a little weep on screen, with Dec coming to her aid, exclaiming that it was the second time Holly had watched the scene and it had still gotten to her! There's been a whole lot of love on this year's series, which comes to a close in the final tomorrow night!

