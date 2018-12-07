Jamie Redknapp Jokes Dad Harry Is 'Like Tinder' In Response To Emily Atack's Advances

Jamie Redknapp has responded adorably to I'm A Celebrity's Emily Atack asking his dad Harry if the retired footballer is single.

Jamie Redknapp has responded to Emily Atack enquiring if he's single to dad Harry Redknapp in the 'I'm A Celebrity' jungle and it's so cute we think we're officially thinking of starting a campaign for them to get together.

Emily Atack jokingly mouthed 'call me' to Jamie Redknapp on 'I'm A Celebrity'. Picture: ITV/I'm A Celebrity

Talking to a tabloid, the retired footballer had nothing but praise for the actress, saying:

"She's so sweet in the programme...It was such a nice conversation and I thought 'all right dad, where are you going with this one?'"

"It was funny the way she handled it afterwards, it did make me laugh. He's like Tinder in there, dad is isn't he."

Jamie Redknapp joked his dad is like 'tinder' in the I'm A Celebrity jungle. Picture: PA

It all started when Emily asked Harry, on TV, in front of millions of people, if his son was single, which she found out he was.

She then hilariously continued: "Ooh imagine, Emily Redknapp, I would make a really good daughter in law".

Harry even seemed to agree by telling her: "You would be fantastic there is no doubt about that Emily".

We're learning so much about ex-football manger, not only does Harry have incredible anecdotes, the inability to smell like some sort of dunny-emptying superhero, but he also works as a dating app for his single son. What an all rounder.

