Will Holly Willoughby Be Returning To I’m A Celebrity Next Year?

Will Holly Willoughby tipped to return to I'm A Celeb next year. Picture: Getty

Holly Willoughby is currently co-hosting this year’ I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! alongside Declan Donnelly.

Holly Willoughby announced back in August she would be filling in for Declan Donnelly’s usual I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here co-host, Ant McPartlin, while he takes a break from television and focuses on his recovery.

At the time Holly commented: “These are big shoes, not to fill, but just to keep warm for a little bit.” However, following her success on the 2018 series, Holly may be here to stay.

The This Morning presenter has brought banter, a huge wardrobe, and lots of viewers to the Jungle.

The duo smashed rating records in the first week after averaging a massive 12.6 million viewers, up 1.8 million viewers from the last years series.

While Ant and Dec are confirmed for the show next year, I’m A Celeb fans want to see Holly return alongside BOTH Ant and Dec. One person tweeted: “These two work so well together, but I also miss Ant! I'd love to see Dec and Holly working together with Ant and present the show all together.”

As long as BOTH @antanddec are back also @hollywills can return every year for all I care #ImACeleb https://t.co/9BbQQoae1N — Grianne Doherty (@GrianneDoherty9) December 3, 2018

Holly Willoughby is the fittest of the fit! She needs to be part of a triumvirate next year when Ant returns! #imaceleb — James Kenneth (@180Jimbo) December 3, 2018

I really want @hollywills to return next year on #imaceleb with @antanddec that will be amazing I love them they are so funny ❤️ — Haya Aref (@HayaAref10) December 1, 2018

Fellow This Morning presenter, Phillip Schofield, revealed earlier this month that Ant is not involved in their annual Whatsapp group this year to focus on his recovery.

The mum of three is currently using her breaks from her filming schedule to spend time with her loved ones.

