I'm A Celebrity: Dec Hits Back At A Fan's Claim The Show Is Fixed

4 December 2018, 16:08 | Updated: 4 December 2018, 16:12

After fans claimed Sair Khan had her 'hair and make-up done' when she left the 'I'm A Celebrity' jungle, host Declan Donnelly has responded to a fan saying it's completely untrue.

I'm A Celebrity host Declan Donnelly has hit back at claims the show is fixed after fans noticed a number of odd things in camp, from Malique-Thompson Dwyer already having his rucksack on before he was voted off and Sair Khan appearing to have 'her hair and make-up done' when she left the jungle.

Sair Khan Sparks I’m A Celeb ‘Fix’ Row After Fans Notice Hair And Makeup

A fan took to Twitter to accuse the 'fishy' show of being rigged, saying: "@imacelebrity still not rigged? SairKhan had done her hair and was ready to leave [...] something a bit fishy about these vote offs".

Dec responded to the fan from his and Ant's joined Twitter account, laughing off fix claims, saying: "Done her hair? You’re clutching at straws now!"

Declan Donnelly denies I'm A Celebrity is fixed, tells a fan they're clutching at straws
Declan Donnelly denies I'm A Celebrity is fixed, tells a fan they're clutching at straws. Picture: Twitter

This year's series had been subject to intense scrutiny from viewers, who've accused the show of being fixed on multiple occasions, from Malique and Noel having their rucksacks 'ready' when they were voted off, to John Barrowman 'leaving' the camp (when he had actually sought medical help for a sprained ankle).

Some even claimed that Anne Hegerty's fish guts smoothie was actually a coke.

However, some Twitter users are urging viewers to 'enjoy the show' and stop digging for clues that the show is staged, saying people are 'never happy'.

Twitter user urges to stop people calling 'I'm A Celeb' fixed
Twitter user urges to stop people calling 'I'm A Celeb' fixed. Picture: Twitter

