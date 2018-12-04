I'm A Celebrity: Dec Hits Back At A Fan's Claim The Show Is Fixed

After fans claimed Sair Khan had her 'hair and make-up done' when she left the 'I'm A Celebrity' jungle, host Declan Donnelly has responded to a fan saying it's completely untrue.

I'm A Celebrity host Declan Donnelly has hit back at claims the show is fixed after fans noticed a number of odd things in camp, from Malique-Thompson Dwyer already having his rucksack on before he was voted off and Sair Khan appearing to have 'her hair and make-up done' when she left the jungle.

Sair Khan Sparks I’m A Celeb ‘Fix’ Row After Fans Notice Hair And Makeup

A fan took to Twitter to accuse the 'fishy' show of being rigged, saying: "@imacelebrity still not rigged? SairKhan had done her hair and was ready to leave [...] something a bit fishy about these vote offs".

Dec responded to the fan from his and Ant's joined Twitter account, laughing off fix claims, saying: "Done her hair? You’re clutching at straws now!"

This year's series had been subject to intense scrutiny from viewers, who've accused the show of being fixed on multiple occasions, from Malique and Noel having their rucksacks 'ready' when they were voted off, to John Barrowman 'leaving' the camp (when he had actually sought medical help for a sprained ankle).

Some even claimed that Anne Hegerty's fish guts smoothie was actually a coke.

However, some Twitter users are urging viewers to 'enjoy the show' and stop digging for clues that the show is staged, saying people are 'never happy'.

Oh wow people are so happy to moan x it has been the same every year,they know the voting off has begun so it's just being prepared, whilst some may not be,wearing their bags I bet others are ready too x — corina Jones (@darkangel_36) December 4, 2018

Some people are just never happy! 😂 — Harmony (@Harmony_J_C) December 3, 2018

