Sair Khan Sparks I’m A Celeb ‘Fix’ Row After Fans Notice Hair And Makeup

4 December 2018, 11:42

I'm A Celebrity Sair Khan has left the Jungle
I'm A Celebrity's Sair Khan has left the Jungle. Picture: Getty/ITV

Viewers are convinced that Sair Khan knew she was being booted off the show as she was the only campmate who appeared to have her hair and makeup done.

Sair Khan left the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here jungle last night (Dec 3) as campmates gathered for the live broadcast with Declan Donnelly and Holly Willoughby.

I’m A Celeb Hit With Fix Rumours After Malique Was Voted Off With His Backpack Already On

Shortly after the results were announced eagle-eyed views were adamant that the show was fixed and Sair had been informed that she was leaving. Viewers rushed to Twitter with claims the Coronation Street actress appeared to have curlier hair and a full face of makeup.

However, Dec stepped in to defend the long-standing series by responding “Done her hair? You’re clutching at straws now! #ImACeleb”

This is not the first ‘fix’ spotted by fans of the show after both Noel Edmonds and Malique Thompson-Dwyer had been seen wearing their backpacks on their eviction days.

After gaining the least amount of votes from the public, Sair is the third celebrity to leave the jungle.

