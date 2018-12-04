Sair Khan Sparks I’m A Celeb ‘Fix’ Row After Fans Notice Hair And Makeup

I'm A Celebrity's Sair Khan has left the Jungle. Picture: Getty/ITV

Viewers are convinced that Sair Khan knew she was being booted off the show as she was the only campmate who appeared to have her hair and makeup done.

Sair Khan left the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here jungle last night (Dec 3) as campmates gathered for the live broadcast with Declan Donnelly and Holly Willoughby.

I’m A Celeb Hit With Fix Rumours After Malique Was Voted Off With His Backpack Already On

Shortly after the results were announced eagle-eyed views were adamant that the show was fixed and Sair had been informed that she was leaving. Viewers rushed to Twitter with claims the Coronation Street actress appeared to have curlier hair and a full face of makeup.

Has Sair had her hair and makeup done before leaving the jungle 😂😂 #ImACeleb — Chris (@csarge91) December 3, 2018

No one else notice that sair had her hair done up and he face made up?? Must have told not to put her bag on so not to get suspicious but obv didn’t tell he to look natural #ImACeleb — Francesca Gunn (@GunnHFran2) December 3, 2018

Dec I can’t believe sair had her hair done — daniel rae (@dannyveng) December 3, 2018

So Noel and Malique we’re dressed and ready to leave and Sair had her hair done 🤭 hmmmm #imacelebrity2018 — Kayley Jones (@xkayleyjonesxo) December 3, 2018

However, Dec stepped in to defend the long-standing series by responding “Done her hair? You’re clutching at straws now! #ImACeleb”

This is not the first ‘fix’ spotted by fans of the show after both Noel Edmonds and Malique Thompson-Dwyer had been seen wearing their backpacks on their eviction days.

After gaining the least amount of votes from the public, Sair is the third celebrity to leave the jungle.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest I'm A Celeb... News