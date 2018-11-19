I'm A Celeb: Holly Willougby Panics For Emily Atack & Admits She's 'Never Seen Anything Like This'

19 November 2018, 14:55

As Emily Atack was chosen to complete the first 'I'm A Celebrity' bush tucker trial of 2018, we see Holly Willoughby freak out almost as much as the contestant as she admits she's 'never seen anything like this'.

Holly Willoughby is proving to be a seriously entertaining host alongside Dec on this year's I'm A Celebrity and as we see Emily Atack freak out whilst taking on 'Viper Pit' in the first bush tucker trial of the year, Holly is almost as nervous as her, admitting to Dec she's "never seen anything like this".

The Vamps’ James McVey Wants To Propose To His Girlfriend After I’m A Celeb!

Emily Atack tries to collect gold stars as snakes launch at her during trial
Emily Atack tries to collect gold stars as snakes launch at her during trial. Picture: ITV/I'm A Celebrity

We all saw the truly hilarious moment Emily was dropped out of an aeroplane in last night's episode, screaming bloody murder her entire journey down to the ground, so it's unsurprising she's been chosen to complete the first bush tucker trial of the series, 'Viper Pit'.

Emily Atack is chosen to do the first bush tucker trial of 2018
Emily Atack is chosen to do the first bush tucker trial of 2018. Picture: ITV/I'm A Celebrity

In the clip, we see Emily attempt to collect a gold star whilst snakes launch themselves at her, causing both her, and Holly who is watching from the outside freak out.

Holly and Dec look on anxiously as Emily Atack undertakes 'viper pit'
Holly and Dec look on anxiously as Emily Atack undertakes 'viper pit'. Picture: ITV/I'm A Celebrity

Poor Emily, she kind of needs to understand that the more terrified she let's people know she is, the most trials she's likely to face.... doesn't she remember the era of Gillian McKeith?!

