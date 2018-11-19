The Vamps’ James McVey Wants To Propose To His Girlfriend After I’m A Celeb!

James McVey is planning to propose to Kirstie Brittain. Picture: Instagram

James is currently starring in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here, but is planning to pop the question to Kirstie Brittain in the next few months.

James McVey from The Vamps might be smashing it already in his first night on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here, but it looks like he has big plans for when he leaves the jungle… he wants to propose to his girlfriend!

James revealed that he was planning to embarrass his girlfriend, Kirstie Brittain, by popping the question as he leaves across the bridge but didn’t manage to find a ring in time.

He told the tabloids, “I think we’ll be engaged within the next six months. I’ve not got a ring yet though.

“I was joking round with the other Vamps boys saying that my one special item should have been an engagement ring, and I could have really embarrassed her on the bridge coming off, but I’ve not had time to get it yet. That would have been a good one though.”

James McVey is currently in I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here. Picture: Instagram

James and Kirstie have been together around four years, but had a rough patch a couple of years ago when she was spotted kissing another guy, but the couple have worked through it and are stronger than ever.

He explained, “In hindsight, I really, really feel for her, because she was 19, she’d never been in a relationship, and I’d just had a difficult kind of relationship with an ex-girlfriend, and I think it was that weird territory of I thought something more was happening than she thought.

“She was quite scared and I jumped the gun, I was really excited and probably quite emotionally immature back then.She got a lot of negativity around that.

“We’re really happy now. We’ve been really happy for four years, and, yeah, this time apart, there’s absolutely no worries actually, we’re really, really solid.”

James’ bandmate, Tristan Evans, is also engaged to his girlfriend so the race is on to the first Vamps wedding!

