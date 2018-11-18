I'm A Celeb: James McVey's Testicle Trouble During Terrifying First Challenge Has People Shook

18 November 2018, 21:36

'I'm A Celebrity' contestant and The Vamps member James McVey took to the highest challenge ever attempted on the survival show and had a few questionable comments about his testicles which has people in stitches.

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here 2018 has kicked off in true dramatic fashion, pushing the latest bunch celebrities to their limits, and as The Vamps' James McVey and soap actress Rita Simons attempted the highest challenge to date, James found his harness a little more than safely snug, as he struggled with, as he put it, his 'groin area'.

Ant McPartlin Sends Touching Message To Declan Donnelly Ahead Of I’m A Celeb Launch

Racing to win against Sair Khan and John Barrowman in order to choose celebrities for their team, James set off commenting about his harness: "Oooh, its tight in the groin area".

During Rita's turn, he wasn't done letting people know about his uncomfortable arrangement, adding: "It’s hard isn’t it?...At least you don’t have testicles" to which Dec replied: "That's a different challenge".

"This is not good on the groin area I can tell you that".

So, if we've learnt anything from our new bunch of celebrities, it's that they're pretty darn fearless, and won't shy away from talking about their genitals... it's going to be a fun series.

We always knew James was hilarious, but after this first challenge we literally cannot wait to see him in the jungle, and let's be honest, for the real testicle trial.

