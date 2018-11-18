Ant McPartlin Sends Touching Message To Declan Donnelly Ahead Of I’m A Celeb Launch

It's the first time they've not presented the show together. Picture: ITV

The 2018 series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! launches tonight.

But for the first time in the show’s history, Ant McPartlin will not be appearing.

However, the presenter has sent a heartfelt message to his best mate Dec and This Morning host Holly Willoughby.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “All the very best of luck to the little fella and @hollywills for the show tonight. Lots of love from the big fella!! A.”

All the very best of luck to the little fella and @hollywills for the show tonight.

Lots of love from the big fella!!

A#ImACeleb

Xxxxxx — antanddec (@antanddec) November 18, 2018

Ant confirmed he wouldn’t be taking part in this year’s show back in August after undergoing treatment for alcohol addiction. He was also convicted of drink driving.

In a statement at the time, he said: “My recovery is going very well and for that to continue having spoken to Dec and ITV, I have made the decision to take the rest of the year off.

“I’d like to thank both Dec and ITV for their continued support and I look forward to getting back to work in the new year.”

We’re sending him lots of love and can’t wait to see Dec and Holly in action!