Ant McPartlin Sends Touching Message To Declan Donnelly Ahead Of I’m A Celeb Launch
18 November 2018, 20:41
The 2018 series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! launches tonight.
But for the first time in the show’s history, Ant McPartlin will not be appearing.
However, the presenter has sent a heartfelt message to his best mate Dec and This Morning host Holly Willoughby.
Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “All the very best of luck to the little fella and @hollywills for the show tonight. Lots of love from the big fella!! A.”
All the very best of luck to the little fella and @hollywills for the show tonight.— antanddec (@antanddec) November 18, 2018
Lots of love from the big fella!!
A#ImACeleb
Xxxxxx
Ant confirmed he wouldn’t be taking part in this year’s show back in August after undergoing treatment for alcohol addiction. He was also convicted of drink driving.
In a statement at the time, he said: “My recovery is going very well and for that to continue having spoken to Dec and ITV, I have made the decision to take the rest of the year off.
“I’d like to thank both Dec and ITV for their continued support and I look forward to getting back to work in the new year.”
We’re sending him lots of love and can’t wait to see Dec and Holly in action!