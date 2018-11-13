I'm A Celeb's James McVey's Girlfriend: Who Is Model Kirstie Brittain? Age & Job Revealed

13 November 2018, 12:46 | Updated: 13 November 2018, 13:18

The Vamps' James McVey's girlfriend Kirstie Brittain
The Vamps' James McVey's girlfriend Kirstie Brittain. Picture: Instagram

The Vamps's James McVey heads into the I'm A Celebrity jungle and is leaving his student/model girlfriend Kirstie Brittain on the outside rooting for him, so here's everything you need to know, from her age, height and job!

It was announced The Vamps's James McVey is headed off into the I'm A Celebrity jungle, switching out his guitar for a sleeping bag and probably a whole host of disgusting critters.

So who exactly is his girlfriend he's leaving on the outside rooting for him, what's her job, age, and how did they meet?

I'm A Celebrity: The Vamps’ James McVey Latest Name ‘Signed Up’ For Jungle

Who Is James McVey's girlfriend?

The 24-year-old guitarists's girlfriend is 23-year-old Kirstie Brittain, who is an Environment, Politics + Society student currently at UCL in London who has a passion for the environment, with her personal website saying she has a 'desire to spread awareness and knowledge of climate change'..what a catch!

View this post on Instagram

🌵cacti are my spirit plant🌵 📷 @bluie

A post shared by kirstie 🍃 (@kirstiebrittain) on

What's her job?

Alongside her environmental studies, she's also a signed model with over 40,000 followers on Instagram and you can keep up with some of the shoots she's been on with BTS shots on her social media page, she's seriously stunning!

How long have they been together?

The pair have been together for two and a half years, splitting up in 2014 before getting back together a year later and often post loved up photos together on their travels.

Will she be out in Australia for James?

James has admitted his jungle stint will be difficult, saying: “It will be the longest we have been apart without speaking so I cant wait to get back to her.

“She is going to come out halfway through the show so depending where I come I will see her.”

He's also revealed the secret sign he's got planned to let her know he's thinking of her- wearing a bracelet she gave to him, which we think is cute AF.

Kirstie Brittain is already 'pining' over boyfriend James McVey
Kirstie Brittain is already 'pining' over boyfriend James McVey. Picture: Instagram

