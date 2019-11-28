WATCH: Sophia Hutchins Slams 'Joke Of A Journalist' Piers Morgan Over 'Distasteful' Caitlyn Jenner Interview

Sophia Hutchins has let rip at Piers Morgan over his 'insanely distasteful questions' about her relationship with Caitlyn Jenner during a Good Morning Britain interview.

Caitlyn Jenner's partner, Sophia Hutchins, has taken to Instagram stories to slam Piers Morgan for what she's branded a 'distasteful' interview with probing questions about her relationship with the I'm A Celebrity star when she appeared on Good Morning Britain.

Sophia Hutchins slams Piers Morgan's 'distasteful questions'. Picture: I'm A Celebrity/Sophie Hutchins Instagram

Sophia, 23, who has been clear that she and Caitlyn, 70, 'are partners in every way' but romantically, due to their 47 year age gap, took to Instagram from her car to call out the presenter over what she calls shoddy journalism.

She said: "Good Morning Britain, having Piers Morgan is your biggest mistake...what a joke of a journalist he is. What a pathetic line of questioning he had for me this morning. Totally not cool."

"I went on to support Caitlyn on I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!...not deal with stupid [BS] questions from some jackass like Piers Morgan, Piers, neither of us will ever do your show again, you've shown your true colours yet again, how disappointing."

Her anger stemmed from her appearance on GMB by video link, to chat with Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan, who immediately jumped into the chat asking about the nature of her and Caitlyn's relationship and whether it was sexual.

Piers opened the chat saying: "You're not actually a couple... or you are, how would you categorise it."

Sophia, rolling her eyes asked: "Is that the opening question, Piers?"

Piers quickly responded: "Right out there, bang...viewers want to know, sell yourself."

Sophia defiantly said: "I think I've described it pretty well, at the end of the day, me and Caitlyn are family."

Piers then asked: "So there's no hanky panky then?"

Sophia replied: "Oh my god...I would expect nothing less from Piers."

Sophia has previously opened up about their partnership on podcast The Hidden Truth, describing it as: "We're business partners. We have so much in common; we see the world so similarly and we both are such a good match for each because we challenge each other."

"She challenges me in so many ways, has allowed me to grow in so many ways and I hope I challenge her to grow and I think because we share so many of the same passions and views, it's just a great match, a great partnership."

