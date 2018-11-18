I'm A Celeb: Tearful Anne Hegerty Already 'Close' To Quitting As Losing Team Sleep On Floor

18 November 2018, 22:58

I'm A Celebrity saw Anne Hegerty break down in first episode of the series after the losing team discovered they were being made to sleep on the floor and survive off a ration of rice and beans.

As I'm A Celebrity 2018 officially kicked off and saw the celebrities divided into two camps, Anne Hegerty became emotional when the losing yellow team headed into their very basic camp where they must sleep on the floor, breaking down and saying she felt she couldn't do it.

Dr Alex George Leaves I’m A Celeb Viewers ‘Howling’ With Hilarious Tweet

Her team members including The Inbetweeners actress Emily Atack and Fleur East rallied around the brainy game show TV personality as she broke down, telling the camp: "I’m really close to saying I can’t do this".

Emily explained. “Anne got a bit upset so we gave her a cuddle. It’s overwhelming. I think she was just expressing how we were all feeling, we just didn’t want to admit it!”

Audiences are already loving Anne's honesty about the challenge she faces, admitting that entering the jungle with autism is pushing her out of her comfort zone with many already rooting for her, including Rylan Clarke.

After her camp mates rallied round her, Anne soon cheered up, with Fleur adding "I feel like we all have to be there for her and the minute that we all rallied around her, she just felt so much better."

Anne's sense of team soon returned, and she said in the Bush Telegraph “I like them. They’re my team!”

