Dr Alex George Leaves I’m A Celeb Viewers ‘Howling’ With Hilarious Tweet

Oh hell! Picture: instagram

Dr Alex George didn’t get a girlfriend on Love Island. But he did get a whole lot of sunburn.

In fact, the NHS worker had viewers worried sick when he appeared on the show as he seemed to be getting more and more lobster-like as the series went on.

But tonight isn’t about Love Island - because a brand new series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here has kicked off.

However, Dr Alex has managed to get in on the action by posting a hilarious tweet about John Barrowman who is also looking rather red on tonight’s launch night episode.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “Hey @JohnBarrowman I know how it feels to suffer from sunburn on national television. Stay strong my man, we are rooting for you! #ImACeleb.”

Hey @JohnBarrowman I know how it feels to suffer from sunburn on national television. Stay strong my man, we are rooting for you! #ImACeleb — Dr Alex (@DrAlexGeorge) November 18, 2018

One follower reacted to the tweet, writing: “We Stan legends supporting legends.”

Another added: “Missed a trick here. Should’ve tweeted ‘we are beetrooting for you!”

