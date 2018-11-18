Dr Alex George Leaves I’m A Celeb Viewers ‘Howling’ With Hilarious Tweet

18 November 2018, 22:14

Oh hell!
Oh hell! Picture: instagram

Dr Alex George didn’t get a girlfriend on Love Island. But he did get a whole lot of sunburn.

In fact, the NHS worker had viewers worried sick when he appeared on the show as he seemed to be getting more and more lobster-like as the series went on.

But tonight isn’t about Love Island - because a brand new series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here has kicked off.

However, Dr Alex has managed to get in on the action by posting a hilarious tweet about John Barrowman who is also looking rather red on tonight’s launch night episode.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “Hey @JohnBarrowman I know how it feels to suffer from sunburn on national television. Stay strong my man, we are rooting for you! #ImACeleb.”

One follower reacted to the tweet, writing: “We Stan legends supporting legends.”

Another added: “Missed a trick here. Should’ve tweeted ‘we are beetrooting for you!”

Oh hell!

More I'm A Celebrity News

See more More I'm A Celebrity News

Anne Hegerty gets emotional as they enter basic camp on I'm A Celebrity

I'm A Celeb: Tearful Anne Hegerty Already 'Close' To Quitting As Losing Team Sleep On Floor
James McVey's harness is extremely tight on first 'I'm A Celeb' challenge

I'm A Celeb: James McVey's Testicle Trouble During Terrifying First Challenge Has People Shook
Who else wishes they were staying!

I'm A Celeb 2018: Megan McKenna & Presenter Andi Peters Head Into Jungle
It's the first time they've not presented the show together

Ant McPartlin Sends Touching Message To Declan Donnelly Ahead Of I’m A Celeb Launch
I'm A Celeb 2018 Campsite Pictures Revealed

I'm A Celeb 2018: First Pictures From Inside The Camp

Jimmy Hill caught up with The Vamps.

WATCH: The Vamps Reveal What They Think Of James McVey Going On I'm A Celebrity

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

I'm A Celeb's Medic Bob revealed his biggest worries for the new campmates

I'm A Celeb's Medic Bob Reveals His Biggest Worry For New Campmates
Vicky Pattison speaks on her 'crippling' heartbreak after fiancé filmed grinding on another woman

Vicky Pattison's 'Crippling Humiliation & Betrayal' Post After Split From 'Cheating' Fiancé
I'm A Celebrity 2018 line-up salaries revealed including highest paid contestant ever

I'm A Celebrity 2018: Salaries Revealed, Noel Edmonds & Harry Redknapp Highest Paid Ever
Scarlett Moffatt will present 'I'm A Celeb Extra Camp'

I'm A Celeb's Scarlett Moffatt Opens Up About Ant McPartlin Absence
Fans comment on the John Lewis Christmas advert

John Lewis Christmas Advert 2018: A Tribute To Elton John

KUWTK sees Kim Kardashian making gestures behind Tristan Thompson's back after cheating

WATCH: Kim Kardashian's Awkward AF Delivery Room Encounter With Tristan Thompson