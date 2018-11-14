Love Island’s Doctor Alex George Announces He’s Returning To The NHS

Dr Alex is returning to his job as a doctor! Picture: instagram

Love island’s Dr. Alex George is returning to his day job as an NHS doctor, months after leaving the famous villa.

The 27-year-old put his career on hold to appear on the ITV2 reality show in the summer. But now he’s admitted he ‘genuinely misses’ the profession and is ready to to return.

Taking to Twitter to announce his big news, he wrote: “Love Island was the experience of a lifetime, but ever since I left the villa I’ve genuinely missed working for the NHS.

How Much Has Dr Alex Earned From Love Island? His Earnings And Jobs Revealed

Love Island was the experience of a lifetime, but ever since I left the villa I've genuinely missed working for the NHS. That's why this week, I'm going back to A&E. I trained for years for the opportunity to help people, and I can't wait to get back to doing what I love ❤ — Dr Alex (@DrAlexGeorge) November 14, 2018

“That’s why this week, I’m going back to A&E. I trained for years for the opportunity to help people, and I can’t wait to get back to doing what I love.”

He also shared the news on Instagram, adding: “I’ll be using my platform to raise awareness around health issues among young people.

“Hopefully I’ll be able to give you a bit of insight into what it’s like on the front lines of the NHS. I hope you all continue this incredible journey with me. Here we go!”

Ahoihoihoihoi!