I'm A Celeb: Anne Hegerty Picture At The Age Of 25, Before Her Stint On The Chase

28 November 2018, 12:17

Pictures of Anne Hegerty aged 25 have recently surfaced
Pictures of Anne Hegerty aged 25 have recently surfaced. Picture: ITV (L); South Wales Argus (R)

Anne Hegerty looks unrecognisable in a throwback photo of her, which has recently surfaced, showing the Chaser at the age of 25.

An old looking photo of The Chase's Anne Hegerty has surfaced, which was dated back to 1983, when the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! contestant was 25-years-old.

The star - who was recently accussed of faking one of her Bushtucker Trials - was sporting a long hairstyle in the sepia-looking snap.

Anne Hegerty looks totally different in photo from 1983
Anne Hegerty looks totally different in photo from 1983. Picture: South Wales Argus

At the time of the photo being taken, Anne was 35 years younger than she is now, and was working as a journalist for South Wales Argus.

Anne is currently in the I'm A Celeb... camp, and recently took on the show's Hellish Hospital, where she had to face - brace yourselves - pigeons!

We bet Anne wouldn't be smiling like she is in the photo above, when she comes face-to-face with actual birds. TERRIFYING.

