I’m A Celeb: Anne Hegerty’s Secret ‘Husband’ Jake Hester ‘Exposed’ After Search To Track Him Down

The mystery has finally been solved! Picture: ITV

I’m A Celeb campmate Anne Hegarty is a regular on daytime telly. So it’s no surprise she has her very own Wikipedia page.

However, The Chase star admitted during Wednesday night’s episode that she has stopped looking at it because it claims she has been married to a mystery man called Jake Hester since 2015.

Viewers have been on the hunt to track Anne’s imaginary ‘secret husband’ down ever since and have even been whipping up some pretty terrible photoshops of the pair.

Anyone called Jake Hester about ? #ImACeleb — HollyMemes (@HollyWillsMemes) November 21, 2018

Find Jake Hester at all costs #imaceleb — rimjhim markiewicz (@james_markiewic) November 21, 2018

Can’t believe it, 7 years of happy marriage thrown down the drain! — Jake Hester (@Jake__Hester) November 21, 2018

A random guy called Jake Hester tweeted one of the snaps, which he jokingly captioned: “I can confirm I am Anne’s husband! Doing us proud! #ImACeleb.”

I can confirm I am Anne's husband! Doing us so proud! #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/zfVF6LlKQi — Jake Hester (@JakeHes46102738) November 21, 2018

Anne’s co-star Mark “The Beast” Labbett replied to the tweet saying, “Well played, sir! Are you Harvey the rabbit, Maris Crane or Keyser Soze?”

He responded: “I’m whatever The Governess wants me to be! Have to meet up soon again for a double date when my darling is out the jungle.”

