WATCH: I'm A Celeb Fans Claim Anne Hegerty Drank Coca-Cola Instead Of Liquid Fish Eyes

26 November 2018, 10:35

I'm A Celeb viewers are left confused, as they believed Anne Hegerty was downing a pint of Coca-Cola instead of liquid fish eyes.

The Chase's Anne Hegerty recently took part in I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!'s live drinking trial.

However, viewers of the ITV reality show were left disheartened when Anne looked to be drinking a pint of Coca-Cola instead of liquid fish eyes.

ITV have confirmed that Anne Hegerty did, in fact, drink fish eyes
ITV have confirmed that Anne Hegerty did, in fact, drink fish eyes. Picture: Getty

Alongside Noel Edmonds, Emily Atack and Harry Redknapp, the famed Chaser cleared her dreaded drink in record time, which led many to believe that it wasn't the drink advertised, and was - in fact - just Coca-Cola.

Some also claimed that Harry's drink resembled milkshake, but a spokesperson for I'm A Celebrity... said that there was no truth behind the allegations.

