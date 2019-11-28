I'm A Celeb Viewers Love 'National Treasure' Andy Whyment & Others Feel Sorry For Him

I'm A Celeb viewers are loving 'national treasure' Andy Whyment. Picture: I'm A Celebrity/ ITV

Andy Whyment has stolen the hearts of the nation and been crowned Caitlyn Jenner's deputy on 'I'm A Celeb' after suffering a number of blows inside the camp.

With James Haskell turfed off the throne on I'm A Celebrity, replaced by this year's most unlikely duo, Caitlyn Jenner and Andy Whyment, fans have been expressing their love for the Corrie star after feeling 'sorry' for him during his time in the jungle.

The Coronation Street star, who entered the jungle later than the other camp mates along with Call The Midwife star, Cliff Parisi, was left out of the group roast dinner, and was also snubbed when Caitlyn Jenner snuck leftovers back into the camp, which she gifted to Ian Wright.

Having taken it all in his stride, despite not getting so much as a 'potato', viewers took to Twitter to defend the actor after James Haskell snapped at him for asking about their roast repeatedly,

He shut Andy down, saying: "I've literally heard him ask 20 times, I wouldn't have asked because I can't have it" with Andy reasoning "I was just chuffed for you guys, I was just curious."

One user wrote, "trying to see who the f*** James thinks he was talking to, disrespecting andy like that."

Viewers are feeling sorry for Andy Whyment in the jungle. Picture: Twitter/ @iaconic_

Others wrote, "I feel so tight on Andy and Cliff - why does no one look after them. They literally went in the camp like 2 days after the originals! and "How nice is Andy? Honestly melts my heart! Always seeing the nice in people."

Ant & Dec went on to reveal on Extra Camp! James made another, unaired, dig about Andy having the 'whole of Corrie' behind him which is why he's been put up to another trial.

Dec relayed what James had said to presenters, Adam Thomas, Emily Atack and Joel Dommett: "“I think I shouldn’t have taken on somebody from Corrie as I told Andy to stop talking about the food so I have learned not to take on someone from Corrie”

How nice is Andy? Honestly melts my heart! Always seeing the nice in people😭😭 #ImACeleb — Kayleigh Currie (@KayCurriex) November 26, 2019

I feel so tight on Andy and Cliff - why does no one look after them. They literally went in the camp like 2 days after the originals! #ImACeleb — Jessica (@jmaudx) November 25, 2019

So, time, and eliminations will tell who is the most popular amongst the public, and although the show hasn't confirmed what date camp mates will start to be voted off, but as their friends and family have been spotted touching down in Australia in preparation to greet their famous loved ones, it seems the time is near!

