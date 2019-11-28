I'm A Celeb Viewers Love 'National Treasure' Andy Whyment & Others Feel Sorry For Him

28 November 2019, 15:20

I'm A Celeb viewers are loving 'national treasure' Andy Whyment
I'm A Celeb viewers are loving 'national treasure' Andy Whyment. Picture: I'm A Celebrity/ ITV

Andy Whyment has stolen the hearts of the nation and been crowned Caitlyn Jenner's deputy on 'I'm A Celeb' after suffering a number of blows inside the camp.

With James Haskell turfed off the throne on I'm A Celebrity, replaced by this year's most unlikely duo, Caitlyn Jenner and Andy Whyment, fans have been expressing their love for the Corrie star after feeling 'sorry' for him during his time in the jungle.

WATCH: Sophia Hutchins Slams 'Joke Of A Journalist' Piers Morgan Over 'Distasteful' Caitlyn Jenner Interview

The Coronation Street star, who entered the jungle later than the other camp mates along with Call The Midwife star, Cliff Parisi, was left out of the group roast dinner, and was also snubbed when Caitlyn Jenner snuck leftovers back into the camp, which she gifted to Ian Wright.

Having taken it all in his stride, despite not getting so much as a 'potato', viewers took to Twitter to defend the actor after James Haskell snapped at him for asking about their roast repeatedly,

He shut Andy down, saying: "I've literally heard him ask 20 times, I wouldn't have asked because I can't have it" with Andy reasoning "I was just chuffed for you guys, I was just curious."

One user wrote, "trying to see who the f*** James thinks he was talking to, disrespecting andy like that."

Viewers are feeling sorry for Andy Whyment in the jungle
Viewers are feeling sorry for Andy Whyment in the jungle. Picture: Twitter/ @iaconic_

Others wrote, "I feel so tight on Andy and Cliff - why does no one look after them. They literally went in the camp like 2 days after the originals! and "How nice is Andy? Honestly melts my heart! Always seeing the nice in people."

Ant & Dec went on to reveal on Extra Camp! James made another, unaired, dig about Andy having the 'whole of Corrie' behind him which is why he's been put up to another trial.

Dec relayed what James had said to presenters, Adam Thomas, Emily Atack and Joel Dommett: "“I think I shouldn’t have taken on somebody from Corrie as I told Andy to stop talking about the food so I have learned not to take on someone from Corrie”

So, time, and eliminations will tell who is the most popular amongst the public, and although the show hasn't confirmed what date camp mates will start to be voted off, but as their friends and family have been spotted touching down in Australia in preparation to greet their famous loved ones, it seems the time is near!

> Download Our App For All The Latest I'm A Celeb News

More I'm A Celebrity News

See more More I'm A Celebrity News

Caitlyn Jenner said on I'm A Celeb that she had 20 grandchildren

Who Are Caitlyn Jenner’s Grandchildren & Who Do They Belong To? From Kardashian Kids To Kylie’s Daughter
Dan Osborne has been cheering on wife Jacqueline Jossa in the 'I'm A Celeb' jungle jungle

Who Is I'm A Celeb Star Jacqueline Jossa's TOWIE Husband Dan Osborne?
Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne have two daughters together

Inside Jacqueline Jossa And Dan Osborne’s Relationship – From Their Wedding Day To Cheating Allegations

Features

Roman Kemp's girlfriend has flown to Australia

Roman Kemp’s Girlfriend Anne-Sophie Flury Lands In Australia Ahead Of First I'm A Celeb Eviction

Shows & Presenters

Im A Celeb has announced a new take on a Bushtucker trial

What Is I’m A Celeb’s First Ever ‘Reckoning’ Trial? ‘Sinister Circus’ Sees Roman Kemp & Jacqueline Jossa Set To Compete
Kendall Jenner hit back at fans who called her out for not supporting her dad

Kendall Jenner Finally Speaks Out On Caitlyn's I'm A Celeb Stint By Sharing Emotional Message For Her Dad

Hot On Capital

Roman Kemp hosts the Capital Breakfast show

Roman Kemp: Everything You Need To Know Including His Age, Girlfriend And Dad Martin Kemp

Features

James Charles 'isn't back to normal' after his Tati Westbrook feud

James Charles Says He’s ‘Not Back To Normal’ Following Public Feud With Tati Westbrook
Rita Ora is starring in the Oliver Twist remake

Oliver Twist Release Date & Cast: Rita Ora Plays Artful Dodger In Star-Studded Reboot
Harry has been hanging out with fans at his listening parties

Inside Harry Styles' 'Fine Line' Listening Parties As He Continues To Surprise Fans

Harry Styles

Chris Hughes and Jesy Nelson filmed their cosy evening in together

Chris Hughes Films Girlfriend Jesy Nelson Twerking In Her Pyjamas After Calling Her His ‘Future Wife’

Little Mix

Shawn Mendes enjoys Camila Cabello's stretch marks

Camila Cabello On Shawn Mendes Loving Her Stretch Marks & Her Pet Names For Him

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Sophia Hutchins slams Piers Morgan's 'distasteful questions'

WATCH: Sophia Hutchins Slams 'Joke Of A Journalist' Piers Morgan Over 'Distasteful' Caitlyn Jenner Interview
Roman Kemp and Caitlyn Jenner are amongst Twitter's favourites to win

I’m A Celeb 2019 Social Media Predictions: From Roman Kemp To Caitlyn Jenner - Here's Who Appears To Be The Favourites
Roman Kemp impressed viewers with his David Attenborough impression

All Of Roman Kemp's Hilarious Impressions On I'm A Celeb Including David Attenborough And Ant And Dec
The pair have come under fire.

I’m A Celeb Viewers Turn On James Haskell And Ian Wright As Pair Are Voted To Take On Next Bushtucker Trial
Fans noticed Ant and Dec's watches were covered on I'm A Celebrity...

Why Are Ant And Dec's Watches Covered During I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!?
Gabby Allen brands ex, Rak-Su's Myles Stephenson as a snake

Gabby Allen Likes Tweets Slamming I'm A Celeb's Myles Stephenson As A Snake