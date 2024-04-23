Taylor Swift Just Started Another Cardigan Obsession With ‘TTPD’ Merch

23 April 2024, 12:10 | Updated: 23 April 2024, 12:13

'The Tortured Poets Department' cardigan is here
'The Tortured Poets Department' cardigan is here. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Taylor Swift has released a special edition cardigan as part of the merch that celebrates her album ‘The Tortured Poets Department’.

With every Taylor Swift album comes a bunch more merch and for ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ Taylor’s included sweaters, jewellery, a cap, t-shirts and, of course, a cardigan.

The Taylor X cardigan frenzy began when she released ‘Folklore’ in 2020, making the very cardigan she used to promote the album available for fans too.

The cable knit number featured silver stars on the arms and black stitching. However, for ‘TTPD’ the cardigan, which costs £70, is much more basic, a grey cable knit number with two buttons and the album’s name printed on a patch on the left hem.

Ironically, it only comes in grey, matching the sombre mood of the entire ‘TTPD’ track list which is all about her break up from Joe Alwyn as well as her brief romance with Matty Healy.

'The Tortured Poets Department' cardigan
'The Tortured Poets Department' cardigan. Picture: TaylorSwift.com

Taylor’s been including cardigans in her merch for all of her album releases lately, including red stars for ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’, a purple knit for ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ and a pale blue one for ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’, three of her six re-recordings.

Over on X fans are loving how simple the ‘TTPD’ knit is.

One Swiftie wrote: “The ttpd cardigan is actually perfect because its so neutral and subtle, like not in your face like speak now and 1989, and it can be paired with so many outfits. it would be fun to have more on it but yall complain too much…. [sic]”

Taylor Swift released 'The Tortured Poets Department' on 19th April
Taylor Swift released 'The Tortured Poets Department' on 19th April. Picture: Getty

Another said: “If I were in charge of designing the TTPD cardigan, I would give it less simplicity. BUT this is cute and cozy looking af and I would wear this for the rest of my life.”

“I like the TTPD cardigan it feels like more lowkey merch and also allows space for you to put the bonus track patches on,” said a third.

Taylor Swift gives glimpse at intense workout in 'Fortnight' challenge video

The cardigan matches the somber vibes of ‘TTPD’, all about Taylor’s heartbreak following her split from Joe after six years together.

There are also a few songs thought to be about ex Matty who she dated for a short time after her breakup from Joe. She and Matty had a brief fling in 2014 too.

