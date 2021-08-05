7 Things We Learnt About Olivia Rodrigo In Her Latest Interview: From Fame To Relationships

Here are all the new facts we learnt about Olivia Rodrigo. Picture: Olivia Rodrigo/Instagram/Getty

By Capital FM

Olivia Rodrigo didn't hold back in her latest interview! Here's the lowdown on everything the songstress had to say, from talking about her newfound fame to how her love-life inspires her music...

Olivia Rodrigo’s star shows no signs of dimming!

2021 has inarguably been the singer's year – from 'drivers license' to the Sour Prom to even a Presidential visit... it’s clear that Miss Rodrigo isn’t going anywhere anytime soon!

The 18-year-old pop powerhouse seems to climb to new heights every week and now we have a little more insight into Olivia’s envy-inducing world.

From that Courtney Love drama to the young star moving out – here are the main takeaways from the star's most recent interview!

Olivia sat down with GQ for a tell-all interview as she donned the cover of their August edition.

She got candid about all aspects of her new life as she's thrown into superstardom!

Olivia Rodrigo bore all in her interview with GQ. Picture: GQ

Olivia can’t stop fangirling over Cardi B

The Twitter interactions between the 'good 4 u' songstress and Cardi B give us life!

In April, Olivia spoke in an interview about how Cardi’s music empowers her, the rapper caught wind of the flattering comments and she couldn’t help but tweet out in support of the rising star.

Cardi B supports Olivia Rodrigo's career. Picture: Cardi B/Twitter

In response to Olivia saying that Cardi’s work gives her the courage to be honest in her music, the rapper wrote: “This is so sweet. You doing sooo good for your age. Don’t let no toxic s*** get to you and don’t let nobody restrict your voice.”

The starlet told GQ what the special moment meant to her: "I honestly bawled. I literally saw it and cried. I was like, ‘Thanks, Cardi. I'm not going to listen to bulls***'."

She even hung up a printout of the tweet in her new apartment – who can blame her, that’s all the décor you need!

This is so sweet 🥲 She’s such a cutie.I hope that she’s adjusting to https://t.co/L00a0il6x6’s a weird transition from being a regular girl to a mega superstar .Just always remember who you are .💜 https://t.co/Z6IsfLG3EH — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 4, 2021

Olivia Rodrigo talks about growing up and moving out!

Since we mentioned her new apartment... Olivia got real about living on her own for the first time!

We've followed the Disney starlet every step of the way as she leaves adolescence, from getting her driving license to getting her very own flat.

She told the publication: "I love living alone, I also just don't know how to take care of myself, though.

"I don't know what to buy from the grocery store or how to clean up after myself, I realised. It's been a learning experience."

Olivia Rodrigo talks about becoming an adult. Picture: Olivia Rodrigo/Instagram

Olivia Rodrigo gets candid about the #FreeBritney movement

Yet another influential celebrity has spoken out in support of Britney Spears! We love to see it.

A slew of celebs have steamed ahead with the #FreeBritney movement online as her conservatorship battle continues – Olivia is one of the youngest stars to use her platform to shed light on the issue.

The 'deja vu' singer put it simply: "The Britney stuff was just horrific... I think it's just so awful."

Olivia Rodrigo gets candid. Picture: Olivia Rodrigo/Instagram

Olivia spoke (briefly) about her ex-Joshua Bassett

Ever since her breakout hit, everyone's been obsessed with the young star's personal life.

It's common knowledge among fans that her first mega-hit was inspired by her relationship with High School The Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star, Joshua Bassett.

A media storm surrounded the pairs romantic history and love triangle after Olivia burst onto the musical scene.

In May, Joshua seemingly came out in a video interview and further clarified the following month that he is a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

Olivia was quizzed on this, but graceful as ever she set the record straight and stated it wasn’t her story to tell: "I know nothing about it, and it's not my business to speak on it."

Olivia responds to that Courtney Love drama…

The pop prodigy proclaimed that she was “flattered” over the Courtney drama!

There was some slight controversy surrounding the promotional material for Olivia’s Sour Prom – a video special of the singer’s critically-acclaimed debut record.

Courtney Love made comments online, likening the photo to her own album artwork for 'Live Through This' – fans thought there might be some bad blood between the two singers but once again 'Liv quashed the rumours...

She said: "To be honest, I'm just flattered that Courtney Love knows that I exist."

We would be too, Courtney is somewhat of a pop-punk legend!

She got candid about her acting career

This talented youngster can do it all – she's a Disney darling as well as a record-obliterating songstress ­(no big deal)!

But what path does she want to focus on? Olivia revealed that she's pursuing all her creative paths but has a special place in her heart for music.

She told GQ: "I really don't know where my career's going to go… I just think it's about finding projects and writing songs I feel really passionate about."

Olivia Rodrigo spills the tea on her media frenzy. Picture: Olivia Rodrigo/Instagram

She got real about the media's fascination with her love life...

The 'brutal' songstress was quizzed on the internet overanalysing her personal life and Olivia had a very unfiltered response!

She said: "I try not to look at stuff like that, to be completely honest. I like to think that if there's actually something that I should know about, my team would tell me.

"It was really hard for me to watch people on TikTok and stuff that dissects my 17-year-old love life. That was really weird."

The 18-year-old musician spoke on the issue very maturely, saying: "But again, I think I understood the curiosity. It doesn't affect me; it doesn't matter. It doesn't affect my songwriting and my life."

This gal is wise beyond her years!

