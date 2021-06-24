Joshua Bassett Confirms He’s Part Of LGBTQ+ Community And Says ‘Coming Out Video’ Wasn't A Joke

Joshua Bassett has opened up on his 'coming out video' comment. Picture: Getty / Disney Plus

By Capital FM

Joshua Bassett has confirmed he’s part of the LGBTQ+ community, after his comments about Harry Styles in a 'coming out video' earlier this year had fans wondering if he was joking.

Joshua Bassett, who stars alongside Olivia Rodrigo in High School Musical: The Musical – The Series has clarified his comments after saying in an interview earlier this year ‘this is my coming out video.’

The remark came after he called Harry Styles ‘hot’, but tell us something that ain’t true.

In a new interview with GQ Joshua, aged 20, confirmed he was being serious with what he said.

Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett star in HSMTMTS together. Picture: Getty

“I wasn't joking,” he stated.

The comments led to a flurry of mixed reactions from fans, who weren’t sure what he meant by the quip.

But he responded to the confusion at the time with an Instagram post, writing: “Suppressing your emotions as a child will crush your spirit and bury your heart alive.”

He now admits he’s happy to be part of the LGBTQ+ community, but is “anti coming out.”

“There’s no need to,” he added. “People are welcome to have boxes if they want them.”

Joshua Bassett plays Ricky in High School Musial the Series. Picture: Disney+

Joshua continued: “There are plenty of letters in the alphabet... Why bother rushing to a conclusion? Sometimes your letter changes, sometimes you try a different one, other times you realize you’re not what you thought you were, or maybe you always knew.

“All of these can be true. I’m happy to be a part of the LGBTQ+ community because they embrace all. Don’t let anyone tell you love isn’t love. They’re the ones who probably need it the most.”

Joshua said he will continue to speak out so this generation can “feel comfortable, confident and safe talking about sexuality.”

He also assured he’d be celebrating Pride “all month long.”

