These 5 Celebs Talk Confidence – From Olivia Rodrigo to Louis Tomlinson

Celebs like Zendaya, Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Tomlinson are getting candid on confidence. Picture: PA Images

Sometimes we all need that little boost to our confidence – read these celebs tips and tricks to help you on your journey...

With today's media, it can be hard to maintain and grow your confidence but know you're not the only one that feels that way – the likes of Olivia Rodrigo and Rihanna are here to help.

Famous or not, we all have insecurities... but artists like Zendaya and Louis Tomlinson are using their platforms to normalise conversations around our self-esteem ups and downs.

We are all on a journey to self-love and acceptance, when the going gets tough you can turn to these tips, tricks and quotes to remind you of the path that you are on!

Olivia Rodrigo writes about self-worth

This alternative-pop starlet covered a lot of themes around anxiety, heartache and angst in her debut album, 'Sour'.

She discussed the complex journey of emotions that are explored on the record in an interview Zach Sang, highlighting the importance of self-worth to her fans.

Olivia Rodrigo gets real in interview about self-worth. Picture: Olivia Rodrigo/Instagram

Olivia said: "I write songs about not feeling like I'm enough and feeling insecure and sad – its just sort of ironic how me doing that makes me feel so happy and so powerful."

Olivia states that music is an amazing outlet and can help you on your journey to acceptance: "Writing songs for me has been the most empowering experience of my whole life!"

She even penned the track 'jealousy, jealousy' an upbeat pop tune that chronicles the feelings of insecurity, envy and self-doubt.

The 18-year-old singer shared more wisdom with her fans: "Derive your worth from things that are truly important like real relationships and your relationship with yourself."

Louis Tomlinson opens up about staying confident in the limelight

Louis Tomlinson got candid in an interview when talking about anxiety and growing into his confidence whilst in the spotlight.

The One Direction alumn spoke openly about how he experienced a rocky self-confidence journey whilst in the band, saying: "In the first year Zayn and I were the least confident.

"In the last year of the group, I was probably the most confident I ever was. And then it was like 'OK, hiatus!'"

Louis Tomlinson. Picture: PA Images

He continued to touch on how being constantly compared to his bandmates impacted the belief he had in himself.

However, the 29-year-old singer expressed that you shouldn't let self-doubt hold you back from opportunities – he's now embracing his solo projects!

Priyanka Chopra says that confidence is your best accessory

Priyanka Chopra treated fans to some wise words about the importance of believing in yourself.

In a conversation with BUILD Series LDN she talked about how winning Miss World gave her a sense of self.

She detailed how the path to her success was not a straightforward one in the moving interview.

The 38-year-old actress said: "My personality, my confidence is what won me that crown. Confidence is your best accessory!

"The only thing you need to wear well is your confidence."

Priyanka has shared this inspirational rhetoric several times in interviews, saying in 2019 that: "It's self-taught, it's not something that you were born with, its a skillset you develop."

Rihanna got real at Savage X Fenty show

Rihanna has a piece of advice for you – fake it 'til you make it!

She revealed in an interview that her best tip to encourage self-assurance is to "pretend".

The businesswoman explained: "I mean, it's either that or cry myself to sleep. Who wants to do that? You wake up with puffy eyes the next day, it's a waste of tears."

Rihanna celebrates confidence, empowerment and inclusion at Savage X Fenty show. Picture: Getty

The 31-year-old star even divulged that she too, gets nervous: "I was literally about to throw up but I was walking off stage. I was so nervous, I was so nervous!"

Despite the stagefright, the 'Needed Me' singer held her most successful fashion show yet, the October 2020 Savage X Fenty show was a celebration of confidence, empowerment and inclusion.

Zendaya urges fans to 'be yourself'

Zendaya is well known for being wise beyond her years, having experience as an actress, singer, designer and producer before having even reached her mid-twenties!

There are a plethora of inspiring quotes from the 24-year-old star, she told New You: "It's important to find out who you are and love who you are."

Zendaya talks on the importance of raising your self-esteem. Picture: Getty

The ex-Disney starlet spoke on the importance of being authentic: "It's so draining and exhausting to be constantly pretending to be something that you're not.

"Everybody has features they don't like about themselves, but at the end of the day, it's what makes you different and separates you from everyone else in the world."

Take it from Zen... this powerhouse knows what she's talking about!

